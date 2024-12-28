Miramar is stepping in 2025 under the stars over at the Miramar Regional Amphitheater.

The free, family-friendly event will be co-hosted by 7News’ Donovan Campbell and the legendary bad boys of reggae, Inner Circle.

There will be delicious food, drinks, cash prizes and nonstop live music.

Ian Lewis: The artists are Richie Stephens, a popular Jamaican entertainer, and we have Waggy Tee, everybody knows Waggy Tee.”

Safari: “Big up, Waggy Tee.”

Ian Lewis: “And DJ Fergie. We’re going to be playing reggaeton, Afrobeats. And of course, this is world famous Safari. I’m sorry, sir.”

Safari: “Yeah, I’m definitely going to be there and absorb the vibe and good energy.”

And of course, there will be fireworks at midnight. So grab your new year’s hats, horns and dancing shoes, because the party starts at 8 p.m. New Years Eve.

For more information on VIP tickets or to RSVP, click here.

