FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The circle is a perfect shape. No sharp corners, no weird angles. Just a single round line, completely connected.

Today, we celebrate the circle in its favorite food form.

Today, we celebrate the bagel.

You’ll never be bored at “Bagels & Co” in Fort Lauderdale. They’ve put everything on their bagels and their spreads.

Mike Marsh: “We have a huge variety of bagels. We usually have anywhere from 18 to 24 and we also have 30 different types of cream cheeses.”

This is the Philadelphia-based company’s first shop in Florida. They think you’ll appreciate the bang you get for your buck.

Mike Marsh: “As you can see when you walk in our bagels are very large and it’s a lot of food at a good price so I think it’s a perfect fit for Fort Lauderdale. We’re known for kind-of our big bagels and just our varieties of cream cheeses and combinations.”

The spreads cover the gamut as far as tastes are concerned. Some stay, some go, and some even cheer on our local pro football team.

Mike Marsh: “We have a lot of savory sweet options. You know they change seasonally we have our staples that will last you know permanently or throughout the year we do different kinds of cream cheeses for instance we have the dolphins cream cheese,”

There’s a definite method to their cream cheesy-ness.

Mike Marsh: “You know we rotate a couple every month it’s fun for the customer and you know kind-of ever-changing and just a unique thing that makes people remember our brand,”

One of the lessons learned by the folks at bagels and co. Is that not every concoction will work at every location.

Mike Marsh: “We have a black truffle cream cheese that is very popular here it’s a top seller and in Philadelphia it doesn’t sell that well,”

If savory spreads call your name, you’ll have to join the line for these two options.

Mike Marsh: “Jalapeno cheddar’s very popular down here, maple bacon cheddar,”

Apple cinnamon is a top pick, if you’re after something sweet. All the cheeses look good enough to eat all by themselves.

That’s no accident.

Mike Marsh: “We make all our cream cheeses in house, we whip our cream cheese that’s why you see it looks like a mountain of cream cheese,”

“As you can see it kind-of looks like a gelato stand.”

Sandwiches like “The Classic”, a new take on the legendary “Bagel and Lox”, the “Rainbow Bagel” with birthday cake cream cheese, the Oreo bagel with cookie monster cream cheese and, of course, the Miami Dolphins bagel, the choices are endless.

Katarina Cheley: “Today, I decided to try their special dolphins cream cheese flavor for playoff season, so go Dolphins.”

Maybe next year.

There’s something for everyone at Bagels and Co.

For More Information:

21 SW 7th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-652-1475

https://www.thebagelsandco.com/location/fort-lauderdale-fl/

