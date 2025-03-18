The party is definitely shamrocking and rolling over in Wynwood tonight. We should have brought the Deco set over there. Imagine — a script in one hand, green beer in the other and in case you’re still looking for a free spot to party for Saint Paddy’s. Here’s a look at how Wynwood Marketplace is celebrating all night long!

Paint the town green and celebrate the luck of the Irish, SoFlo style!

Wynwood Marketplace and Swarm are turning the Magic City into the Emerald City for St. Patrick’s Day.

Maria Jimenez: “This is the place to be on St. Patrick’s Day. You don’t wanna miss out.”

Get the paddy started! Because…

Maria Jimenez: “The infamous St. Pat’s Wynwood block party is making its return back to the Wynwood Marketplace for an unforgettable night of live music, dancing, fun, and of course, green beer!”

Go green or go home! This year’s event is bigger and better than ever.

Maria Jimenez: “The party kicks off right at 6 p.m. and ends all the way till 3 a.m.”

Maria Jimenez: “Anywhere you look, you’re gonna run into leprechauns, shamrocks, rainbows and who knows, maybe you might even find the lucky pot of gold.”

And with all the live music…

Maria Jimenez: “You’re gonna have so much fun. Expect to be dancing until the end of the night. “

It goes without saying, but dressing up isn’t just recommended. It’s celebrated!

Maria Jimenez:”Guests are definitely encouraged to go all out with their green. Accessories, t-shirts, everything you got in your closet, bring it over.”

Oh and remember that brew-tiful green beer we mentioned earlier?

Maria Jimenez: “It’s not a St. Patrick’s celebration without the iconic green beer, and we’ll definitely have it flowing all night.”

If the color is throwing you off a little. Don’t worry, beer happy!

Maria Jimenez: “If you’ve never tried a green beer, don’t be intimidated. It’s just as delicious and crisp as a regular cold beer.”

I mean, who needs luck, when this place is bringing you all the charm?

Maria Jimenez: “You wanna make sure to come tonight, so that you are not green with envy when you see all your friends posting the cool pictures.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Wynwood Marketplace

2250 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

