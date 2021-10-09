Oktoberfest in Germany is a beer lover’s dream. The annual celebration in Germany is cancelled thanks to you know what. That’s OK, because South Florida has its own versions going on this weekend. Bring your appetite and your lederhosen — and get the party started.

Have a great stein. The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill is bringing German vibes to Wynwood.

Fred Niznik, The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill: “People should celebrate Oktoberfest here at the Butcher Shop because you get an authentic experience with food, beer, and games.”

Fast on traditional things like pork knuckles and pretzels, strudel and schnitzel.

When it comes to their sausages, go old school with German brats, or spice things up.

Fred Niznik: “The newer food items we started doing this year is our sausage platter. We have a choice of blood sausage, bratwurst, chicken bratwurst and jalapeño cheddar sausage.”

Beer’s always flowing at The Butcher Shop, although some are made just for this celebration.

Fred Niznik: “These beers are brewed specially for Oktoberfest. It’s a limited amount of time.”

Speaking of brewskis, save some for the contests.

Fred Niznik: “We are doing a stein hoist. Whoever can hold it the longest without spilling keeping your arm straight wins the contest.”

There’s one challenge that’ll have you feeling like you’re 21 again.

Fred Niznik: “Good old-fashioned college chug. Whoever finishes first wins the prize.”

Tony Brock, customer: “Great atmosphere. A lot of people, good beer and good food. It’s the best place to be.”

At Sistrunk Marketplace in Fort Lauderdale, you’ll think you hopped a flight to Germany for Oktoberfest.

Maxence Doytier, Sistrunk Marketplace: “Come one, come all. We want everyone to come dressed in your German outfits, lederhosen.”

The food hall is whipping up tasty German delights.

Maxence Doytier: “We’re going to be serving traditional German food served by the Chop Shop. We have German brats, traditional schnitzel.”

There’s something brewing here.

Maxence Doytier: “Khoffner Brewery is going to be having two different German style beers: a lighter Oktoberfest as well as darker, traditional style beer.”

Are you game for Sistrunk’s blindfolded beer contest?

Maxence Doytier: “Participants will be blindfolded. You get three to five beers that they have to test and try, and if they get it right, they get to win a free beer.”

Brittany Caldwell, customer: “I love beer, and it was a challenge, for sure.”

Marvin Ross, customer: “It’s fun. It’s nice to hang out with friends. The food is great.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill

165 NW 23rd St.

Miami, FL 33127

butchershopbeergarden.com

Sistrunk Marketplace & Brewery

15 NW 6th St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

sistrunkmarketplace.com

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.