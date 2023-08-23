National dog day is right around the corner… This Saturday to be exact.

We have a couple of goings on around town so you can show your dog just how much you “woof” them.

There’ll be no crying for these furbabies. It’s National Dog Day!

Over at the Cadillac Hotel and Beach Club in Miami Beach, they’re celebrating with a paw pool party.

Oscar Morales: “On National Dog Day on the 26th, we’re going to have a full-on event for our puppy friends. There’s going to be a puppy psychic here visiting us. There’s going to be ice cream for the pups.”

K’Alma Spa will pamper your fur bestie with calming back and belly rubs right on the beach cabana.

And you can get in on the action too.

Oscar Morales: “We’re not necessarily only a pet-friendly hotel, we’re a pet-loving hotel.”

Phillip Zakaira: “He did just get a massage, ate some ice cream today, played with other dogs. He had a lot of fun today. I think he enjoyed it. He especially liked the ice cream. I think it tasted good. He ate all of it.”

Butler: “Yeah, it was amazeballs.”

Each pooch attendee will get a scarf.

Plus get some pro pics and shop for doggy ‘Fits by Bella Blu.

Bella Blu Zimick: “Before I used to make mask holders. Somebody came up to me one day and they’re like, ‘Why don’t you make dog accessories ’cause I have a doggy and like what can I buy?’ Now I have dresses, bow ties and everything.”

Over at Yotel in downtown Miami, they are redefining the meaning of “puppy pads”.

Gilberto Garcia Tunon: “Yotel is known for providing everything that you need and nothing that you don’t to the traveler. It’s the first dual-branded property, where we have Yotel, but we have Yotel Pad, which provides a lot more space.”

And to commemorate doggie day this Saturday…

Gilberto Garcia Tunon: “We’re rolling out the pampered pet package, which basically for an additional $50, you get the welcome amenities as well as the set-up within the guest room.”

The set-up includes fur-tastic goodies, a dog bed, bowls, and toys galore.

Gilberto Garcia Tunon: “Because of the partnership we have with animal crackers we will be able to tailor and customize some of the pet foods based on your pet’s dietary needs.”

Located just across the street, they will also cater to your canine bestie.

JJ Diaz: “Animal Crackers is a mom-and-pop grooming and pet food supply store. For guests traveling with their dogs at Yotel we’re offering grooming services.”

Gracie Johnson: “I always travel with my dog. So it’s so great that Yotel has a package just for her. There’s treats, there’s a bowl for water and food and a bunch of toys so it makes her feel nice at home. And the view’s amazing of course.”

Saturday’s Paw Pool “Pawty” and massages at the Cadillac Hotel is $35 dollars per person with reservations, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Pet pampered package at Yotel starts this weekend.

FOR MORE INFO:

Paw Pool Pawty

Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club

3925 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33140

eventbrite.com

YOTEL Miami

227 NE 2nd Street

Miami, Florida, 33132

yotel.com

