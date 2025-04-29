Mother’s Day is right around the corner. May 11 for those who need a reminder, but we found a unique way to celebrate at over at Jungle Island. I have two words for you: Capybara Yoga! That’s right, you heard me and it’s free for moms!

The capybara.

Alex Miranda: “…Is climbing all over our photographer! Haha.”

And the hottest animal to hit the internet since cats.

Alex Miranda: “First of all, you know that they’re famous online.”

Sandra Villaman: “They are too.”

Alex Miranda: “You’re aware of this fact?”

Sandra Villaman: “They’ve gone viral. That’s true.”

Alex Miranda: “How does an animal go viral?”

Sandra Villaman: “They are also the largest rodent in the world.”

Alex Miranda: “A very cute rat.”

But now they can be your yoga partner at Jungle Island on Watson Island this Mother’s Day.

Sandra Villaman: “And if you’ve never done a yoga class with a capybara, you’re in for a special treat.”

Bianca Natali: “Welcome to Capybara Yoga at Jungle Island. My name is Bianca. Let’s start in a nice comfortable seat. Left ear, toe, left shoulder.”

Sandra Villaman: “Just like you see him doing right here, you could be laying on your side and relaxing with them too, doing stretches just as well.”

Admission to the eco-adventure park is free for all moms on Sunday, May 11, and so is capy yoga starting at 10 a.m..

Sandra Villaman: “They are very free flowing animals. They’ll go in and around everybody’s mat.”

After all, Mother Nature knows best.

Alex Miranda: “Why does it make yoga better?”

Sandra Villaman: “Absolute relaxation. It raises your serotonin levels.”

Alex Miranda: “That too.”

Sandra Villaman: “They are so cute and so relaxing, and it’s just something unique.”

Yeah, I’ll say.

Alex Miranda: “Their personalities are just so adorable and they’re very, is the word, chill.”

Sandra Villaman: “They are the friendliest natural. As you can see right now, I think they should have to.”

Animal encounters included.

Alex Miranda: “A lot of people have seen capybaras in photos and videos, but they’ve never actually been up, close and personal with them.”

Sandra Villaman: “People say when they pet them, it feels like straw, and then it’s kinda softer down to their feet. They have these cute little toes right here.”

Spiritual awakening? Likely.

Alex Miranda: “Something within you changes. Do you find that they’re very wise? What is the meaning of life?”

Capybara: “When we are asked this question, it leads us to a deeper question about questioning itself.”

Space is limited. Bring your mat.

Sandra Villaman: “This is what it’s all about. They’re so friendly.”

You’ll have to reserve a spot, but space is very limited. Jungle Island does offer capybara encounters all year round.

FOR MORE INFO:

Capybara Yoga for Moms

May 11

10:00 a.m.

Jungle Island

1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami, Florida 33132

Website

