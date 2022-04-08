Miami Beach Pride is happening right now with events planned through Sunday. There’s a free live music festival at Lummus Park all weekend, but Deco wanted to meet the celebrity grand marshal for Sunday’s parade.

Max Emerson is the first ever influencer to be given this honor. A young man known for a lot, including storytelling and activism, but mainly never wearing a shirt.

His abs are Instagram-famous with over one million followers.

Max Emerson: “I find it’s better for our mental health if you don’t keep count.”

But mega influencer Max Emerson, a proud University of Miami graduate, isn’t just on social media for the likes.

Max Emerson: “I came out as soon as I got to UM. These are some very big shoes to fill.”

As celebrity grand marshal of Miami Beach Pride, he’s also in it for the impact.

Max Emerson: “Most of my work goes towards giving back to the LGBTQ community.”

He tells me at the Iberostar Berkeley Hotel, for now, that’s proudly parading up Ocean Drive this Sunday at noon!

Max Emerson: “Is that good?”

Alex Miranda: “I think it’s pretty good.”

Max Emerson: “Let us know.”

The model is also a filmmaker. He wrote and directed “Hooked,” about LGBTQ homelessness.

Max Emerson: “Queer kids are eight times more likely to be homeless.”

Plus, an actor! Even, in Netflix’s first original gay Christmas movie, “Single all the way.”

Max Emerson: “It was just two days of shooting because I’m just the shirtless click bait at the top of the movie.”

Alex Miranda: “Haha.”

But, for Pride events this week, like the VIP beach affair at Lummus Park Friday night, he already has a leading man.

Andres Camilo: “I dropped the L-bomb really early on.”

Andres Camilo served in the army for 12 years: one in Afghanistan and half under “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell.”

Andres Camilo: “When I got promoted captain, it was the perfect opportunity to introduce my boyfriend to all my troops.”

And has an objectively better float wave.

Alex Miranda: “Way sexier!”

Speaking of … what about my Instagram?

Andres Camilo: “More behind the scenes would be good.”

Max Emerson: “And would it kill you to wear a swimsuit every once in a while?”

What is their secret to social media success?

Max Emerson: “We’re officially launching our Instagram consulting agency.”

Well, aside from…

Max Emerson: “Know your audience, and make sure you’re always telling some kind of story.”

Andres Camilo: “I think also just be yourself.”

Max Emerson: “But, when all else fails, just adopt a cute puppy.”

Like their irresistible rescue, Sarge?!

Alex Miranda: “Ahh! Mmm, muah! Come on, come on, come on!”

Andres Camilo: “Where are they going?”

Max Emerson: “Hey, adopt your own dog!”

