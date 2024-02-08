The Lunar New Year is celebrated in many ways — from fireworks to lantern festivals to various dances — but food is always the headliner. This Saturday, two Asian restaurants are putting on a feast to celebrate and it will be done, Kamayan style, which means eating with your hands. So slide your fingers into some meat and get intimate with food.

2024 is the year of the Dragon, so it’s only right to start off the Lunar New Year with some fire food.

Temple Street Eatery in Fort Lauderdale is joining forces with Jeepney’s Nicole Ponseca to bring you a feast of a lifetime.

Diego Ng, owner of Temple Street Eatery: “We’re going to be doing Kamayan style. So it’s gonna be like traveling through Filipino, Chino, Latino, kind of like flair. And everything Kamayan is explained as eating with your hands.”

Did you say eat with your hands?

Nicole Ponseca, owner of Jeepney: “It’s been a TikTok trend, an Instagram trend. Eating with your hands, I don’t know, maybe it’s just me, but I think sometimes the food tastes better when you eat with your hands. When you feel the rice in between your fingers and the sauce. There is a reason why they call it finger-lickin’ good, after all. It’s delicious.

Don’t worry, you’ll get a tutorial on how to get handsy with your grub.

Li Joan Baculi: “You’re free to always stuff your face, but there is a technique in doing this. Take a little piece of rice, put it into a little ball with your fingertips, and then use your thumb to put in your mouth.”

All right, so now that’s out of the way. What’s on the menu?

Nicole Ponseca: “We put banana leaves down, and then we’re going to put a long river of garlic rice, and then you’re gonna have eight to 10 different dishes. Lumpia, noodles, beef stew, Hong Kong stew, barbecue.”

Diego Ng: “Everything is going to be presented symmetrically, where you don’t have to reach over other people. All the food is going to be laid out on the table, but you’ll have your own little section. On top of that, we’re going to be having a lion dance show. For Lunar New Year, another thing is about connection, it’s about community and family.”

The feast is communal-style, so you better like sharing. Gloves and utensils are available, just in case you’re not that adventurous.

Diego Ng: It’s going to be first-come, first-serve, so you might be able to sit with some of your family or your friends, if you prefer, but if you’re by yourself, don’t be shy, join us.”

Leslie Valenzuela: That was definitely a different experience for me, for sure. It was great to meet new people and talk and enjoy food with your hands. It’s a great conversation starter, that’s for sure.”

The chow down starts at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

