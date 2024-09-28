We hope your taste buds are ready to party, because we’re getting a taste of a bunch of the delicious flavors that the 305 has to offer, and to spice it up, we’re adding Latin to the mix, in honor of Latin Restaurant Weeks. Get ready to dine, come, savor, Oct, 4-18. Check it out.

Matt LeBlanc (as Joey Tribbiani): “Joey doesn’t share food!”

Aaannnnd neither should we — especially during Latin Restaurant Week.

Aymara Lucero: “Latin Restaurant Weeks is a two-week celebration where we highlight Latin-owned businesses that are in the culinary space — so like food trucks, restaurants, pop-up kitchens — to really amplify their voices.”

The Side Chick is rolling in with some bold and juicy bites, and this isn’t the food truck’s first rodeo at Latin Restaurant Weeks.

Erik Manning: “Last year we participated, it was an amazing experience. This year we chose to do our Elote Fries. It’s a loaded fry that it’s one of our fan favorites. It’s fried with our house-made crema, chopped-up chicken, with our corn, covered in cheese, cilantro and tajin. We have our Cheesy Chick as well. That’s one of our top sellers here.”

Plus, their food is halal, so your taste buds are in for a wild ride.

Eric Manning: “It’s the only spot that you can find food like this in Miami. We make everything from scratch. All of our sauces, all of our chicken’s hand-breaded. Everything is made to order, so we don’t cook fast food, we cook good food as fast as we can.”

From dishes on wheels to under the sea, La Pata Gorda is showing us what’s cookin’.

Josue Sanchez: “La Pata Gorda is a sea cuisine restaurant. We’re from Ecuador. We have very signature dishes from the sea, and I know you will love them.”

So, what tasty treasures are you whipping up?

Josue Sanchez: “We’re very excited to be this year, it’s our first year in Miami in the Latin Restaurant Week. We’re gonna have some ceviches, Ecuadorian ceviches. Some are with peanuts. They are very, very good. We’re gonna have croquetas; crab and sweet plantain croquetas are delicious. We’re gonna have a really special dish that’s my creation — it’s called the Chopsue, because I’m Josue — and for the dessert, we’re gonna have a baklava, which is our creation, with a rose sauce.”

Not only are you treating yourself, but you’re also supporting Latinx culinary businesses.

Aymara Lucero: “I think people should check out Latin Restaurant Week, because in Miami, we have such a big Hispanic community, so it’s an opportunity for everyone to support local, while also having a great time and saving money with these deals.”

Latin Restaurant Weeks will take place from Oct. 4 through the 18. For more information about their specials, click here.

