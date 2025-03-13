Holi Miami is back bringing music, dancing, food and a colorful twist to Wynwood. This year, this powdery event will be rolling in with neon fun skates and fun glittery hairdos. So lace up, and let those locks loose for a day filled with shades of joy.

Celebrating spring with the Hindu Festival of Colors hits better when it’s just a car ride away.

Pritha Muneswar, owner of Mane Group: “It’s nice to be in your own home city and do a fun event, and you look on TV and see other places and be like, ‘Wow! Ours was just like that or better.'”

Bigger and better is the whole goal for Holi Miami in 2025. They’re bringing the vibrant party back with some Magic City magic.

Carlos Delgado, director of Entertainment Swarm: “It’s a celebration of spring, a celebration of love. It’s definitely one of the most colorful events, no pun intended. But you get to enjoy, not only being amongst all your friends, but you get to throw festival powder on each other. It’s definitely one of the cooler events that we have here at the marketplace.”

Wynwood Marketplace is happy to wheel in the party.

Carlos Delgado: “We will be incorporating glow-in-the-dark powder, as well as the skates have glow-in-the-dark wheels, and we also have black lights around the property, which will definitely give it a great punch to all the color.”

The Mane Group is on-site if getting color all over your hair is not your jam.

Pritha Muneswar: “What better place to have color? We do all the different colors added in. We have all different colors of glitter and hair tinsels. You can take it off when you want. A lot of people love getting the two butch braids. They add in hair or glitter to it, and you can party for the whole day with that, well into the night this year.”

Live performances, DJs, dancing and food from their international market, including Bombay Darbar. complete the family-friendly vibe. and there’s something organic.

Pooja Gupta, henna artist: “Add tea tree oil to my henna. This makes it 100% plant-based and organic, so it’s a beautiful way to paint your body, but everything natural.”

With both traditional and Arabic patterns, the designs are temporary.

Pooja Gupta: “This looks thick in the beginning because it’s a paste, so it dries up again and gives you a color that stays on your skin for a week. Henna signifies good beginnings, new beginnings, and new blessings so people get it done on every festival to just start off fresh.”

Holi takes place Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $35.

FOR MORE INFO:

Holi Miami 2025

March 15, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wynwood Marketplace

2250 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

Tickets



