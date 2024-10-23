October is almost over, but that’s a good thing, because it means we’re one day closer to Halloween, and if you’re looking for a fun place to celebrate the spooky season for the rest of the month, Deco’s checking out a pop-up that’s a real Hallow-win.

Here in SoFlo, we play by our own rules, and at this pop-up bar in Little Havana, rule number one is have a wicked good time.

Alexis Tollinchi: “For the month of October, we have transformed the Dead Flamingo into the ultimate Halloween pop-up called ‘Nightmare on Eight Street.'”

Nightmare? More like a Halloween lover’s dream! This place is totally decked out in spook-tacular decor, and that’s just the beginning.

Alexis Tollinchi: “We really love Halloween here. We wanted to give people a chance to celebrate all month long with different parties and events every week, and of course, the opportunity to dress up.”

Keep it casual, or go all out, because people here really get into character.

Alexis Tollinchi: “When you come to ‘Nightmare on Eighth Street,’ you never know who you’re gonna sit next to. It could be Ursula. It could be Bob from Beetlejuice, or it could be Freddy serving you drinks from behind the bar.”

Speaking of drinks, this pop-up is mixing up some fun cocktails, all themed after classic films.

Alexis Tollinchi: “Right now we have four Halloween drinks at all times, and each special event will have its own separate menu.”

Ooooo, tell us more!

Alexis Tollinchi: “One of our cocktails is called Carrie’s Prom Night. It is inspired by the movie ‘Carrie.’ It is a tequila-based cocktail. We top it with grenadine to make it look like there’s blood all over the cup, and it looks gory, but it’s delicious.”

Gory is right up Freddy’s alley, but Bob gets to add the finishing touch: a flower garnish on top.

Speaking of fun toppers…

Alexis Tollinchi: “Another one of ours is called Deep Blue Sea. That one is inspired by ‘Jaws.’ It is our house rum blend with Blue Curaçao. It comes with a little shark topper as a garnish. It does have little mini body parts sticking out of the cup.”

Sounds like the perfect drink … for the ultimate sea witch.

Cathy Correa: “I love it. This is where I come to find all my poor unfortunate souls.”

She’s just kidding! At least I hope.

Cathy Correa: “I love the vibe. I love the decoration. I’m all for it. This is definitely the best place to celebrate Halloween.”

FOR MORE INFO ON THE HAPPY HAUNTINGS

A Nightmare on Eighth Street, The Dead Flamingo Pop-Up

Casa Tiki

1728 SW 8th St.

Miami, FL 33135

Tickets

