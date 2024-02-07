Hey, Shireen! What did the lime say to the margarita on Valentine’s Day? Lime yours! That’s cute. But tonight, we’re celebrating a better match made in heaven on Deco.

Move over, cupid! Because just before Valentine’s Day, there’s a holiday that’s all about celebrating friendship.

Because this Feb. 13.

It’s all about girl power at Rosa Sky in Brickell!

Lorena Garcia: “Our goal with this venue was to empower and spoil the beautiful women of Miami. It’s sophisticated. It’s sexy and it’s a beautiful lounge.”

This rooftop bar is throwing the ultimate.

Group of Girls: “Galentine’s!”

Galentine’s Day party!

Lorena Garcia: “Unlike Valentine’s Day that’s specifically focused on celebrating your significant other, Galentine’s Day is here to empower all the women in your life, all the friendships and beautiful connections.”

Dress to impress in festive colors and raise a glass to friendship! Because all ladies get a glass of rose champagne or a specialty event cocktail on the house!

The sky’s the limit when it comes to making this a night to remember. Because there are lots of photo-op spaces to help you capture the memories!

Lorena Garcia: “We have our brand new, super cute heart balloon wall with red and pink balloons. We also have our gals wall where you can take pictures with your gals and honestly, every spot at Rosa Sky offers a beautiful Instagrammable moment with the classic Miami skyline.”

Or if you’d rather have someone else do it for you.

Lorena Garcia: “We also have one of our girls walking around taking cute Polaroid pictures of you and your besties.”

Polaroids aren’t the only thing you’ll take home.

Lorena Garcia: “In our do-it-yourself bouquet station, we have someone on hand to help you pick your favorite roses and flowers, in order to take a bouquet home with you. It’s a really sweet way to feel special and remember the night.”

Like all holidays, Galentine’s Day only happens once a year. But great friendships can last a lifetime.

Lorena Garcia: “This city moves super fast, and it’s important to take at least one day out of the year to celebrate the gals in your life. Your friendships, your support system, and everybody that makes everything worth living for.”

To make sure you get that free drink when you walk in, just RSVP to Rosa Sky’s Galentine’s Day party online.

