If you went hard on the booze this past holiday season, don’t worry, because Dry January is here. It is a month of recovery from pinot grigio … but at R House in Wynwood, the party keeps going with bottomless mocktails. Top that!

Is your January dry?

Athena Dion: “I am celebrating Dry January this year.”

Alex Miranda: “Lies.”

Guest 1: “I’m about to take a little break and start my year off on a different note.”

Guest 2: “I’m not. Sorry!”

Athena Dion: “I didn’t say that it’s going well, but I am trying.”

[Alex laughs.]

Well, for those of you who are, R House in Wynwood has…

Athena Dion: “A ton of options that you can enjoy with your friends who do drink alcohol and not feel left out of the party.”

Not that you would, anyway, at this world-famous drag brunch.

Guest 3: “There is no shortage of fun at R House, whether you’re drinking or not.”

Four craft mocktails promise a premium experience.

Athena Dion: “We have our Blanco Margarita, which is our mocktail take on the traditional.”

Guest 1: “You can really taste the lime coming through, and the black salt? Chef’s kiss.”

Guest 3: “All the perfect parts of the margarita without the little tingle at the end.”

Alex Miranda: “Meanwhile, I thought the alcohol was the perfect part of the margarita. There’s also a smoky version of that as well.”

Athena Dion: “The Smoky Mango Margarita: lime, mango and bee pollen, honey. It’s gonna get you up and going, baby.”

Guest 4: “Very fruity, and you feel the spicy. I think I feel the alcohol.”

Alex Miranda: “You think they messed the drink up? Maybe there is alcohol in there.”

Guest 4: “Absolutely.”

Athena Dion: “I love a man drinking an old fashioned. You know he is dignified, and there’s no exception when it comes to our non-alcoholic Pathfinder Old Fashioned.”

Guest 5: “It did have the vibe and feel that I was drinking an actual cocktail.”

Alex Miranda: “You were fooled?”

Guest 5: “Yes.”

Athena Dion: “We have our No-groni, so it’s everything you would expect.”

Alex Miranda: “That’s so cute.”

Athena Dion: “Isn’t it cute?”

Alex Miranda: “I love the name.”

Including…

Athena Dion: “Martini Rose Floreal. What’s the [expletive] is this?!”

Alex Miranda: “She’s reading right off the menu, y’all!”

Athena Dion: I feel like this is Vitameatavegamin!”

Athena Dion: “The drink is delicious, and I’m a fan of Negronis, and I couldn’t tell the difference.”

But can you tell the difference in fun?

Athena Dion: “I feel like Dry January gets a bad rep, like, you’re not going to have fun if you’re, like, sober. But I think there’s a lot of ways.”

For example, if you get nervous to socialize sober, Athena says, ask a question.

Athena Dion: “Have you been to R House to try the new mocktails lately?”

Alex Miranda: “Hey! Have you guys heard about the new mocktails at R House??!!”

Guest 2: “So, anyway…”

For dancing, she recommends the leg, thrust and spin.

Athena Dion: “Now, you’ll be doing that one alone.”

But to flirt dry, it’s all in the eye.

Athena Dion: “Give a little look. Give a little wink.”

Alex Miranda: “What’s up?”

Guest 4: “What?”¿Tienes algo en tu ojo?” (“Do you have something in your eye?”)

Alex Miranda: “Uh, no…”

Mocktails can also be ordered bottomless.

Guest 3: “If you’re drinking, not drinking, this is the perfect place.”

Mocktails start at $14.

R House is open Wednesdays through Sundays. Their famous drag brunches are on Saturday and Sunday.

They also have “RuPaul’s Drag Race” watch parties this season every Friday night at 8 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:
R House Wynwood
2727 NW 2nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33127
rhousewynwood.com

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox