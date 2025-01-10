If you went hard on the booze this past holiday season, don’t worry, because Dry January is here. It is a month of recovery from pinot grigio … but at R House in Wynwood, the party keeps going with bottomless mocktails. Top that!

Is your January dry?

Athena Dion: “I am celebrating Dry January this year.”

Alex Miranda: “Lies.”

Guest 1: “I’m about to take a little break and start my year off on a different note.”

Guest 2: “I’m not. Sorry!”

Athena Dion: “I didn’t say that it’s going well, but I am trying.”

[Alex laughs.]

Well, for those of you who are, R House in Wynwood has…

Athena Dion: “A ton of options that you can enjoy with your friends who do drink alcohol and not feel left out of the party.”

Not that you would, anyway, at this world-famous drag brunch.

Guest 3: “There is no shortage of fun at R House, whether you’re drinking or not.”

Four craft mocktails promise a premium experience.

Athena Dion: “We have our Blanco Margarita, which is our mocktail take on the traditional.”

Guest 1: “You can really taste the lime coming through, and the black salt? Chef’s kiss.”

Guest 3: “All the perfect parts of the margarita without the little tingle at the end.”

Alex Miranda: “Meanwhile, I thought the alcohol was the perfect part of the margarita. There’s also a smoky version of that as well.”

Athena Dion: “The Smoky Mango Margarita: lime, mango and bee pollen, honey. It’s gonna get you up and going, baby.”

Guest 4: “Very fruity, and you feel the spicy. I think I feel the alcohol.”

Alex Miranda: “You think they messed the drink up? Maybe there is alcohol in there.”

Guest 4: “Absolutely.”

Athena Dion: “I love a man drinking an old fashioned. You know he is dignified, and there’s no exception when it comes to our non-alcoholic Pathfinder Old Fashioned.”

Guest 5: “It did have the vibe and feel that I was drinking an actual cocktail.”

Alex Miranda: “You were fooled?”

Guest 5: “Yes.”

Athena Dion: “We have our No-groni, so it’s everything you would expect.”

Alex Miranda: “That’s so cute.”

Athena Dion: “Isn’t it cute?”

Alex Miranda: “I love the name.”

Including…

Athena Dion: “Martini Rose Floreal. What’s the [expletive] is this?!”

Alex Miranda: “She’s reading right off the menu, y’all!”

Athena Dion: I feel like this is Vitameatavegamin!”

Athena Dion: “The drink is delicious, and I’m a fan of Negronis, and I couldn’t tell the difference.”

But can you tell the difference in fun?

Athena Dion: “I feel like Dry January gets a bad rep, like, you’re not going to have fun if you’re, like, sober. But I think there’s a lot of ways.”

For example, if you get nervous to socialize sober, Athena says, ask a question.

Athena Dion: “Have you been to R House to try the new mocktails lately?”

Alex Miranda: “Hey! Have you guys heard about the new mocktails at R House??!!”

Guest 2: “So, anyway…”

For dancing, she recommends the leg, thrust and spin.

Athena Dion: “Now, you’ll be doing that one alone.”

But to flirt dry, it’s all in the eye.

Athena Dion: “Give a little look. Give a little wink.”

Alex Miranda: “What’s up?”

Guest 4: “What?”¿Tienes algo en tu ojo?” (“Do you have something in your eye?”)

Alex Miranda: “Uh, no…”

Mocktails can also be ordered bottomless.

Guest 3: “If you’re drinking, not drinking, this is the perfect place.”

Mocktails start at $14.

R House is open Wednesdays through Sundays. Their famous drag brunches are on Saturday and Sunday.

They also have “RuPaul’s Drag Race” watch parties this season every Friday night at 8 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

R House Wynwood

2727 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

rhousewynwood.com

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.