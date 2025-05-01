It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, but on Cinco de Mayo, it’s basically 5 o’clock wherever you are, you know what I’m saying? That’s definitely the case at Chela’s in Miami Lakes. The restaurant is ready to party with its Cinco de Chela’s celebration, so raise a glass and throw it back.

Let’s give ’em something to taco ’bout! When it comes to Cinco de Mayo celebrations, nobody’s doing it like Chela’s in Miami Lakes.

Vanessa Martinez: “I think it’s ’cause we pull out all the stops. That’s what makes us different.”

This isn’t just a party, it’s the ultimate fiesta.

Vanessa Martinez: “It’s the biggest party in town. We have happy hour kicking off at 4 p.m., followed by mariachis, a huge DJ truck. It’s basically a food truck converted into a DJ booth. It’s massive. It’s amazing. It’s a really great time.”

Spice up your life! Cinco de Mayo falls on a Monday this year, but that’s not stopping this SoFlo spot from getting down and throwing ’em back.

Vanessa Martinez: “We’re hoping that everyone’s gonna extend their weekend to Monday, the true Cinco de Mayo, and come celebrate with us.”

When life gives you limes, ask for tequila and salt, or some margaritas, or both. We’re not judging.

Vanessa Martinez: “This is the first time we host during the week, so everybody’s gonna get to enjoy happy hour. From 4 to 7, there’s $4 tequila shots, $6 margaritas.”

You don’t need a chaser when you can chow down on some tasty tacos. Trust me, you’ll need the energy to hit the dance floor. No Chela’s fiesta is complete without the signature Hora Loca.

Vanessa Martinez: “The Hora Loca is like, the crazy hour, is what they say. These giant robots come out on stilts, and they’re all dressed in LED lights. They come out with these smoke guns, and they start spraying the people, kind of like, turning the party from here to here.”

Sounds like some next-level entertainment!

Vanessa Martinez: “The music changes, the whole vibe changes. They kind of pump everybody up, and they do these fun dances. Everyone gets to be interactive with them.”

And when it comes to the fun factor…

Vanessa Martinez: “On a scale of 1 to 10 how much fun are people gonna have? Probably a 20.”

Chela’s Cinco de Mayo celebration kicks off Monday at 4 p.m. The first 100 people to show up get a free tequila shot and will probably laugh a lot more at Deco Drive at 7:30.

FOR MORE INFO:

Chela’s Miami

15301 NW 67th Ave.

Miami Lakes, FL 33014

Chela’s Miami website

