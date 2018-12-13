Celebrate Christmas year-round at YULE Holiday Lounge

Christmas comes once a year — until now. A new gathering place is guaranteeing the Christmas spirit lasts all year long. The snow is falling in Wilton Manors, and it’s always Christmas at YULE Holiday Lounge.

Jason Edwards, YULE Holiday Lounge: “We celebrate all the holidays, but Christmas all year.”

That’s no hype. Holidays rule at the YULE — but Christmas is king.

Jason Edwards: “Valentine’s is gonna be Valentine’s in the snow, ‘Nightmare Before Christmas,’ all of them, but it’s always gonna have snow out front, and it’s always gonna have a Christmas tree.”

The lounge is a gift to the locals who may not have been through the holidays in all its wintry glory.

Jason Edwards: “It’s just that feeling, the smell, that whole silence of the snow. A lot of Floridians, I don’t think they get the chance to experience it, and so I want them to be able to experience it here.”

The halls are decked with lights, ornaments and Christmas decorations.

It gets the desired result from the clientele.

Jason Edwards: “The most exciting thing for me is when they walk in and they’re looking up and looking around. It’s neat to see.”

Hang out in a revolving sled, if you so desire.

Of course, music fills the air all night long.

Piano man (singing): “And have yourself a merry little Christmas now.”

Jason Edwards: “We’re a cabaret, we’re a full bar, we’re a restaurant.”

North Carolina barbecue sandwiches, various flatbreads and charcuterie cones are the new tradition here.

So are gravity-defying beers and vodkas.

You can even design, and eat, your own holiday cookies.

Santa won’t mind.

Jason Edwards: “Those types of unique ideas, that’s what I fill this place up with.”

If you can’t make it to YULE Holiday Lounge on Dec. 25, don’t worry. It’ll always be Christmas, no matter when you get there.

Jason Edwards: “I want this to be the place they go whenever they feel like they need to have a Christmas fix. In April they can come here.”

Aryian, customer: “I think this place is really nice. There’s nothing like it in Wilton Manors, and honestly I haven’t seen anything like it anywhere.”

FOR MORE INFO:

YULE Holiday Lounge

2172 Wilton Drive

Wilton Manors, FL 33305

(305) 522-0753

https://www.facebook.com/yulelounge/

