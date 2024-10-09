MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s not Thanksgiving yet, not Hannukah, not even Halloween. But Santa is already getting our presents ready for Christmas. So are all the magical elves at Miami’s Christmas Wonderland, the holiday theme park that opens November 14th at Tropical Park.

Deco’s own holiday elf, Alex Miranda, got us a behind-the-scenes look.

Merry Christmas! Not quite! I told you, stop making fun of my pointy elf ears. It’s an insecurity of mine.

That’s right—not only was I invited to see their progress, but because it’s filled with all kinds of toys, Christmas Wonderland went to great lengths to keep their magical workshop location a secret.

I’ve been kidnapped by singing elves and taken to the Christmas Wonderland Command Center!

Elves: “Jingle bells, jingle all the way! Feliz Navidad! Feliz Navidad!”

Tony Albelo: “Well, it’s, uh, south of the north pole and north of the south pole.”

Alex Miranda: “I knew it!”

Tony Albelo: “We don’t only house the elements; we also build them, repair them, and all of that happens. So, 35,000 square feet of Christmas joy.”

Where magical elves have worked all year ’round, before Christmas Wonderland opens its gates again November 14th.

Alex Miranda: “The creativity here—is that satisfying for you?”

Fernando Valero: “It is. I love making things and watching the enjoyment of people when they see them. It gives me joy.”

The holiday theme park, set under 5 million lights at Miami’s Tropical Park is coming back in a big way.

Alex Miranda: “What is the light bill at Christmas wonderland?”

Tony Albelo: “Well, look, I don’t feel right telling you, but what I am going to tell you is that the first time I saw the bill, I thought it was a mistake.”

Alex Miranda: “Why do you have him facing a piece of plywood? Andrew, come on! He’s bored.”

Andrew Rodriguez-Triana: “I know. He’s… I think he’s resting, because he’s going to have a really busy season.”

It’s Andrew who designs those wonderful scenes.

Alex Miranda: “It’s giving me Dr. Seuss. Was that your inspiration?””

Andrew Rodriguez-Triana: “Actually the inspiration for this entire land was Candyland, like the game.”

All along the famous half-mile tinsel trail.

Alex Miranda: “So, we’re sitting in… I feel like I’m on a gondola ride, and a bar is about to come in front of me. But this is like a fun little photo spot, right?”

Andrew Rodriguez-Triana: “Yeah, it’s a photo op. We have a couple of these throughout the tinsel trail.”

Alex Miranda: “The details are fantastic, great job.”

Andrew Rodriguez-Triana: “Thank you so much. But I think this year, we’re going to swap out his buttons.”

Alex Miranda: “I think they look good.”

Gingerbread Man: “No, not the button! Not my gumdrop buttons!”

Alex Miranda: “He talks?”

Gingerbread Man: “Eat Me!”

And with his creativity, it’s hard not to feel the Christmas spirit, even in October.

Andrew Rodriguez-Triana: I love the hugs and the kisses—the milk chocolate kisses.

Alex Miranda: You’re cheating. You have to pick one.

Andrew Rodriguez-Triana: Uh… The hugs.

Alex Miranda: “Same. Same. Give me a hug.”.

[Andrew and Alex hug]

Although, when it comes to his dreams, sky’s the limit.

Alex Miranda: “I know one day you’re going to get Mariah to make a stop. I’m not saying it’s 2024.”

Alex Miranda: “I want her to fly down that mile.”

Andrew Rodriguez-Triana: “On a sleigh?”

Alex Miranda: “On a sleigh! And she’s going to slay the game.”

Andrew Rodriguez-Triana: “Absolutely!”

Alex Miranda: “What do you want for Christmas this year?”

Tony Albelo: “I want good weather. I want good weather for Christmas, that’s all I want.’

Christmas Wonderland opens November 14th. Tony suggests trying to go on weekdays since the crowds are much lighter. And no, he didn’t give me that light bill number in the end.

