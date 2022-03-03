Miami’s been called a few things: the Magic City, home to the best entertainment show Deco Drive, and of course, the 305. The numbers are also a day of the year, and in this town, it’s a special one. Mark your calendars, because in Miami-Dade County, 305 are numbers worth celebrating.

Miami-Dade, there’s a day just for you.

JennyLee Molina, 305 Day Block Party: “On March 5th, 3/05, we celebrate 305 Day. It’s a celebration of all things 305. Everything that makes Miami-Dade, Miami-Dade.”

When Miami’s first area code matches a date on the calendar, it is time to par-tay!

This Saturday, the Ninth Annual 305 Day bash will be at Factory Town in Hialeah.

Vikina Lopez, 305 Day Block Party: “305 Day is a celebration of Miami, a celebration of our culture on our own special day. We are going to have home grown Miami talent, vendors, businesses, and we’re here to support each other.”

It’s a time for Miami to shine, and you can’t beat the price.

JennyLee Molina: “The cost for 305 Day is absolutely free.”

Doors open at 1 p.m. Be on time, because the first 1,000 people get free pastelitos from Vicky Bakery.

Katrina Vargas Vila, Vicky Bakery: “When you think about parties in Miami, you have to think about the Vicky Bakery classic pastelito.”

Yum! They’ve been a local staple for years and wouldn’t miss this.

Katrina Vargas Vila: “We are participating in 305 Day because we are celebrating an incredible 50th anniversary, and what better way to celebrate then bring pastelitos to the party?”

Calling all shopaholics!

Vikina Lopez: “You are going to have access to the 305 Mercadito, where you’re gonna have all kinds of local vendors selling their stuff.”

Candles, stickers, food. You name it, they’ve got it.

Old school Miamians can even pick up some throwbacks threads.

Derick G: Lottery Vintage: “Lottery Vintage is a website, and we do pop-ups. We sell vintage clothing all based around Miami history.”

Look closely. There could be something very valuable.

Derick G: “We’re going to have the craziest vintage capsule available for sale. We brought a very special piece, and it’s a Deco Drive T-shirt I personally have.”

We know there’s another area code in town, but 786 isn’t on the calendar. That’s why everyone is invited to the 305 Day Block Party.

JennyLee Molina: “786? Let’s be real: it’s OK. There’s just a lot of 305-ers. We’ll count in the 786-ers, too.”

The 305 Day Block Party is free for everybody, but for $35, you can buy a ticket to the 305 Day Concert.

FOR MORE INFO:

9th Annual 305 Day Block Party

Factory Town

4800 NW 37th Ave.

Hialeah, FL 33142

305day.com

