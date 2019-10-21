Celeb makeup artist Tyron Machhausen shares hacks and tricks for your next holiday party

Halloween is almost here. After that, it’s one holiday party after another. So how do you keep things fresh for the season? You ask an expert! We recruited a celeb make-up artist to show you what makeup trends will be having you looking on point all the way ’til spring.

Maybe she’s born with it, or maybe she got her look done by celebrity makeup artist, Tyron Machhausen.

Tyron Machhausen: “She had such a natural cool look to her that I wanted to have that reflected in the makeup.”

Tyron has been working with Hollywood royalty — like Jessica Chastain, Margot Robbie and Gal Gadot — for years. He even did Rihanna’s makeup for her role in “Oceans 8!”

Rihanna (as Nine Ball): “Game on.”

Tyron Machhausen: “If you work with celebrity clients, you know, you also want to see the person itself. It’s not something that is like a mask.”

Deco caught up with Tyron at the new Chanel store in Brickell City Center, and he told us all about what’s hot, hot, hot for the fall and winter.

Tyron Machhausen: “This is something that is so interesting, that’s also very fresh and very young, you know. To concentrate on one thing, if it’s the eyes, the lips, but keep the rest of the face rather clean, so there is nothing overpowering.”

Bold eye and lip looks are still in style this season, but there’s a twist. Instead of traditional pinks and reds, it’s all about the berries.

Tyron Machhausen: “It’s a more modern take on the classic red lip. So we went for a really deep berry tone, berry shade. Dark lips — I really love them if they’re matte in texture.”

Tyron knows us SoFlo girls are always on the move, and we need our makeup to last. He recommends starting with a liquid lipstick, then layering it with a traditional one.

Tyron Machhausen: “It makes it so long-lasting. It doesn’t come off. It’s always there. It doesn’t matter if you have a drink. If you have a glass of champagne. If you have dinner. It’s still on.”

For eyes that’ll really pop at any holiday party, you can’t go wrong with a smoky look. Forget the blacks and grays. It’s all about greens and golds, and applying them in a different way.

Tyron Machhausen: “I build up the eye, going from the darkest to the lightest, to make it cool — make it rock and roll. Use metallic shades to make it pop and easygoing.”

Tyron likes to finish the look with more sparkle on the lid, some liner, and a clear shimmer gloss. He also has a super cool trick to make your mascara work, work, work.

Tyron Machhausen: “I always use a little teaspoon to apply my mascara. It’s a way to not mess up the eye makeup that you did already, and I can really go to town on the lashes.”

Tyron Machhausen: “All right, we’re done. Wanna take a look?

Customer: “Sure.”

Tyron Machhausen: “All right.”

Customer: “Oh, I love it. Thank you.”

