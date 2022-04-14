Celebrity favorite Sugar Factory has a new SoFlo sweet spot, and you’ll find it at the Aventura Mall. What made its grand opening epic was Pitbull, Mr. Worldwide, raising the bar and bringing out the sweet tooth.

After a sweet time at the Sugar Factory grand opening in Aventura, who wouldn’t feel good?

Natalie Ramos, Sugar Factory: “It’s our grand opening, it finally arrived. I’m super excited about it. We usually have our Sugar Factories in locations that are where it’s mostly like spring break, but the Aventura Mall is so upscale. It’s beautiful, it’s a different kind of clientele.”

The spot rolled out the VIP treatment, like unveiling an “I heart MIA” sculpture by local artist Jenny Perez, and even had famed DJ Michelle Pooch spinnin’ some beats.

We know Sugar Factory is the place for a good time and some sweet drinks, but it’s not the Sugar Factory without some celeb VIPs.

Natalie Ramos: “We do have Pitbull in house, he’s making drinks at the bar. We do serve his Voli vodka with the fuzzy peach penguin and the watermelon patch, which is one of our special drinks.”

Pitbull knows how to mix, and I’m not just talking about music.

Natalie Ramos: “His drinks are Pitbull tested, Pitbull approved!”

As for the kids, hold the booze, but make sure they can handle a sugar rush.

Pitbull: “Any time you come here, it’s all about family, it’s all about having a good time, and more than that, it’s all about having fun, so to be able to be a part as a partner, as an investor in the Sugar Factory, and continue to see it grow, is truly an honor and blessing.”

What a way to kick off summer and the celebrations. Speaking of summer…

Pitbull: “This summer is amazing. It’s called the ‘Can’t Stop Us Now Tour.’ We have the record out right now with Daddy Yankee. To everybody out there, it’s a blessing to be here at the Sugar Factory. Congratulations. Aventura, get ready, and the whole world get ready for the tour this summer.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Sugar Factory – Aventura

19501 Biscayne Blvd.

Aventura, FL 33180

305-384-6927

sugarfactory.com/location/aventura-miami

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.