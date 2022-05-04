Break-neck speeds, drivers taking unbelievable risks.

The Miami Grand Prix will be crazy, but you know who’s also crazy? CeeLo Green!

Does that make me crazy? Who’s part of all the partying this week.

The first-ever Miami Grand Prix roars into Hard Rock Stadium this weekend.

Formula One drivers will put the pedal to the metal for top honors.

Fans can start their engines before the race, thanks to CeeLo Green.

CeeLo’s heading up a high-octane concert tomorrow night at DAER Nightclub in the Hard Rock Hotel that race fans and music fans will definitely dig.

CeeLo Green: “If you love fast cars, you know, good music, beautiful people, great energy, and engagement I think you should come on out. It’s worth a few dollars.”

The show benefits the Playing for Change foundation. They turn at-risk kids on to music and art.

CeeLo Green: “I believe, you know, in the work and in the cause and so, yeah, easy, easy for me.”

CeeLo’s money whenever he hits the stage, and this night won’t be any different.

CeeLo Green: “It’s like a love bazaar. As I consider my show CeeLo Green’s Pandora Station, I may do anything I want to.”

Don’t be surprised if he whips out a song or two by this guy, the legendary James Brown.

CeeLo’s hitting the road this summer with a show celebrating Brown’s music.

The Miami resident isn’t scheduled to hit the 305 yet.

Don’t be surprised if that changes in a hurry.

CeeLo Green: “I am spoiled by it. I live in Miami, so I know you know what I mean, I can vouch for it, Miami is paradise on planet earth.”

Trust me, you’re not gonna want to miss CeeLo’s big show at DAER.

