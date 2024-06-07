Grab your forks and get ready to raise your pinkies, because we’ve got a slice of news that’s as posh as it gets.

Folks! Forget pepperoni, because Eleventh Street Pizza is shaking up the culinary scene with a topping fit for royalty.

For years, pizza has been the go-to meal for many people like the “Friends” character Joey Tribbiani.

But have you ever tried your pie with caviar?

David Foulquier, owner: “It’s delicious.”

If you haven’t, no worries, Eleventh Street Pizza has you covered.

David Foulquier: “Eleventh Street Pizza is a New York-style sourdough pizza restaurant. We focus on all organic sourdough products.”

And their new focus? Fish eggs from Caviar Russe.

David Foulquier: “We had an idea to jointly do a caviar pizza.”

The owners says this “za” was a long time coming.

David Foulquier: “I had pie that would have been perfect, that Lauren and I had worked on last year, but we hadn’t officially released it. It was this beautiful potato pie, with sour cream, chives, caramelized onions and mozzarella cheese, and I always felt like it was missing something.”

And that something was caviar. But how does one even come up with the idea of caviar and pizza?

David Foulquier: “Caviar, historically, goes great with toast. It goes great with potatoes, so potatoes on bread. It was the perfect vehicle for caviar.”

This bad boy will run you $150, but it’s money well spent.

David Foulquier: “It’s a very intricate pie. It comes in a beautiful packaging. That takes a lot of time to make look perfect.”

Eleventh Street is offering unique slices at both of its locations, but you may want to order ahead.

David Foulquier: “At the moment, it’s only available on weekends. We have a very limited supply of them, so you get them while you can.”

Delivery is the best option.

David Foulquier: “We deliver it to you with the caviar in a box refrigerated, and the pizza in the box underneath it.”

But you can also order in-house.

Caviar may be an acquired taste, but this pizza has the power to change people’s minds.

Danielle Hultman: “Honestly, I’ve never been the biggest caviar fan, but this pizza is really amazing. It went perfectly with the potato and everything, and I definitely think I’m more of a caviar fan after that.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Eleventh Street Pizza locations:

Downtown Miami

1035 N Miami Avenue, Miami, FL.

Dadeland

9025 SW 72nd Place, Kendall, FL

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.