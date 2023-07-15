There’s a national day of celebration for just about everything these days, and next Tuesday’s a little fishy, but in a good way.

National Caviar Day is just around a corner. Deco’s checking out a local spot that’s making it a real splash.

Larry David: “You’re really going to town on that caviar.”

Christian Slater: “It’s the best caviar they could possibly get. It’s unbelievable.”

Larry David: “I know.”

Christian Slater: ” What do you think, I’m really gonna pass this up?”

Larry David: “I think you’re going over your allotment a little bit.”

Christian Slater: “My allotment?”

Larry David: “You know, we’re each entitled to take a certain amount, so everybody else can have a little bit, too.”

You don’t have to worry about counting caviar, because it’s flowing at Smith & Wollensky on South Beach.

Henry Delgado: “Smith & Wollensky has been part of South Beach for the last 26 years. Primarily we’re a steakhouse, but we serve seafood.”

In this case, “seafood” means the fancy stuff.

Goldie Hawn (as Joanna): “Caviar should be round and hard and of adequate size, and it should burst in your mouth at precisely the right moment.”

She’s got a point. That’s why the restaurant is celebrating National Caviar Day on Tuesday with a unique tasting experience.

Henry Delgado: “It used to be that caviar was only served during special occasions. We want to change that. We want people just to have it because they want to have a great time.”

The Caviar & Bubbles menu is all about presenting the delicacy in different ways.

Henry Delgado: “For our Caviar & Bubbles experience, we have a selection of three different caviars from around the world.”

There’s traditional bumps.

Henry Delgado: “You can have it three ways. You can have it on a blini, you can have it on a raw oyster., or you can have it with a mother of pearl spoon.”

The conventional route serves the caviar with egg whites, yolks, capers, shallots, parsley and creme fraiche. Gotta love having options!

And, for those looking for something a little different…

Henry Delgado: “One of the presentations that we have would be a charred onion dip. We also have crispy chicken skins, and we have unflavored potato chips that are made in-house. We just want you to add a scoop of the onion dip, top it with some caviar, and off it goes.”

All of these options are meant to be enjoyed with bubbles, in the form of wine and Champagne. Cheers to that!

Marcela Broughal: “I’ve had caviar before but never like this. The dip and the potato chips and the chicken skin, which I’ve never had anything like that, I loved it. It was very good.”

The Caviar & Bubbles experience starts at $85, but varies depending on your order. If you grab a glass of sparkling wine on Tuesday, you get a complimentary caviar bump.

FOR MORE INFO:

Smith & Wollensky

1 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-673-2800

smithandwollensky.com/caviar-and-bubbles

