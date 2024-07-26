We’re seeing stars — in a new action-adventure film. Based on the hugely popular video game “Borderlands,” this quirky new movie is taking the story to the big screen … with big stars like Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart, etc. And at the heart of it all is the need for real friends — when you’re fighting aliens.

“Borderlands” looks pretty weird.

Cate Blanchett (as Lilith): “‘Cause it’s on the weirdest, most dangerous dumpster fire of a world in the universe.”

Not gonna lie.

Jamie Lee Curtis: “It’s got big nerd quotients of cool [expletive].”

But that’s the point!

Cate Blanchett: “I found it so fun and irreverent.”

And with an all-star cast led by the incomparable Cate Blanchett, how else could you best describe this action-adventure but a…

Cate Blanchett: “Huge, exciting, visual, buoyant, fun ride.”

Or how Jamie Lee Curtis does.

Jamie Lee Curtis “It has pathos. It has humor. It has a lot of action.”

“Borderlands,” the movie, is based on “Borderlands,” the best-selling video game.

Cate Blanchett: “As soon as I mentioned it to my older kids, they knew all about it, and their friends and friends who play games, and then I just went, ‘OK, this is really – this has a huge audience.”

So you know there’s going to be…

Jamie Lee Curtis “A lot of action. There’s a line in the script that describes a big explosion, and the way they describe it is, ‘However money the budget will allow to make a big explosion.'”

Lilith — that’s Cate — is an infamous outlaw who returns to her home planet, and then forms an unexpected alliance with a team of unlikely heroes. Together, they battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find a missing girl who holds the key to unimaginable power.

Kevin Hart: “This is an amazing opportunity for me as an actor, because you’re going in the complete opposite direction than what the fans of this world may expect or may think.”

Kevin Hart plays Roland, who he promises is going to be intimidating, OK?

Kevin Hart: “I showed up with a certain look, with a certain tone, because of my preparation, and it’s not the size of the dog. Nine times out of 10, it’s the bite.”

Édgar Ramírez plays Atlas, someone new for “Borderlands” fans.

Édgar Ramírez: “This character is somehow a metaphor or the personification of the evil corporation, you know, that is so ever present in the story.”

And director Eli Roth says you won’t believe what you see.

Eli Roth: “There’s no green screen, there’s no wires. These are the actors really, really doing this. It’s breathtaking.”

“Borderlands” blasts into theaters Aug. 9.

