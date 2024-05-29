(WSVN) - Catch is a game parents usually play with their children parents and unlike catch and release, now on Miami Beach, Catch is one of the hottest restaurants you can get into, if you can.

Ready to reel in some flavor? Then you may want to check out Catch in Miami Beach.

Soy Chiever: “Catch is a globally-inspired seafood, sushi and steak restaurant.”

With nearly 10 restaurants nationwide, it was only a matter of time before the fine dining establishment brought its talents to South Florida.

Soy Chiever: “After Covid, Miami really became a restaurant hub and so why not enjoy the food scene.”

This place is attracting all the hottest celebs too, including David Johnson, Micheal Rubin, Anthony Mackie and Derek Jeter to name a few.

Soy Chiever (smiling): “Uhh, I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Come on! We’ve seen Kendall Jenner all smiles enjoying a cocktail. Her 818 tequila is in some of the drinks.

Soy Chiever: “The Catch is really lucky to have lots of celebrity friends. We take really good care of them. They’ve been supporters here since the very beginning.”

That’s because the food here is amazing!

Soy Chiever: “All of the food is craveable. Some of the highlights are going to be the crispy shrimp and the Catch roll.”

Tossed in spicy mayo, these crispy shrimps are to die for. And let’s not forget the Catch’s signature sushi roll. It’s lit, literally.

Soy Chiever: “Our chef team creates hits that are globally-inspired.”

The bar is also serving up some hits.

Soy Chiever: “At our bar, we feature drinks like the Detox Retox and Curly Cheese Steak.”

Sure, the food and drinks are nice, but Catch wants all the guests to feel like they’re more than just a paying customer.

Soy Chiever: “We have a lot of intent in everything that we do. The team genuinely wants our guests to have a great time and be seen as an individual.”

