It was a celebrity stampede at the world premiere of “Zootopia 2”.

The cast and crew of the Disney film hit the carpet dressed to impress.

Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman are back for the sequel, playing Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, and they’re just as excited as fans for the release.

Ginnifer Goodwin: “I mean, this is bonkers. I love this movie. I love number one, I love number two. My husband says number two is better. I say, ‘Don’t choose between my children.'”

Jason Bateman: “I mean, I’m thrilled to be a part of another Disney animated film. I mean, these things are incredibly well-made. They are monsters.”

Zootopia roars its way into theaters on Nov. 26.

