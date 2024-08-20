John Woo is at again with an action-packed film, “The Killer” dropping on Peacock this Friday. Known as “Queen of the Dead,” Nathalie Emmanuel plays a very fashionable gun-for-hire and partners up with a good cop, Omar Sy. The powerful pair faced off with Deco forcing us behind the scenes, but what they didn’t know is we would have gone anyway.

John Woo is a master of action. He’s famous for films like “Face-Off” and “Mission Impossible: 2”. But now, he’s back with a remake of his own classic movie — “The Killer”.

Nathalie Emmanuel (as Zee): “Never send boys to do a woman’s job.”

For the stars, Omar Sy and Nathalie Emmanuel getting to work with the legend is everything. But there was a lot of prep.

Nathalie Emmanuel: “Just a little, quite a bit actually. laughs it was pretty full on, wasn’t it? Probably like dedicated training for like five or six weeks. not just stunt coordination but like weapon training and like gun handling and safety.”

Omar Sy: “It was amazing and it was exactly what I was expecting actually when you say yes to a John Woo movie that’s what you want. You want training with guns, you want training for fights, so we had all of that.”

Omar Sy (as Sey):”The boys think you’re a legend.”

Nathalie Emmanuel (as Zee): “What did they say?”

Omar Sy (as Sey): “They say you are the queen of the dead.”

Nathalie is Zee, a mysterious but very stylish assassin with morals.

Any favorite disguises from the bloody film?

Nathalie Emmanuel: “I think my favorite has to be the kind of first main kill sequence we see with her in the club. It’s very sexy but it’s also functional. She literally has a weapon built into it and I just loved that aspect of it.”

Nathalie Emmanuel: “Zee is very skilled with lots of weapons and I think her kind of sexuality femininity is also one and she knew exactly how to use it in that dress.”

This thrilling cinematic ride had just the right amount of crazy on set for this good cop-slayer duo.

Nathalie Emmanuel: “I think there’s a good amount of chaos that can be really fun and like surprising things come out of it that really pour into the film but I think there’s a level of chaos that can be really hard. I think there was a nice amount from this

Omar Sy: “A good balance we’ll say. In the end a little bit tired and it was an amazing journey and when you see the movie at the end we are so happy to be a part of something like that. it’s just amazing. It’s just another John Woo movie. We did it!”

Nathalie Emmanuel (as Zee): “I’m not the one out of bullets.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.