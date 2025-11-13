We’re keeping it in the family and checking in with our other half, alex miranda, who’s across the pond to get us the scoop on the new flick: The family plan to.

welcome to london, my favorite city in the world. Of course, aside from miami and fort lauderdale. we are here in mayfair at the curzon theater for the red carpet premiere.

Michelle Monaghan (as Jessica Morgan): “Dan, I just spoke to Nina. She’s gonna stay in london for the holidays.”

Mark Wahlberg (as Dan Morgan): “No, no no no, no, Jess, the Morgan’s are always together on Christmas. That’s non-negotiable.”

Alex Miranda: “What do you think the lessons there are or the meaning behind Dan as a character and how he just doesn’t give up on the people he loves?”

Mark Wahlberg: “Well, look, my dad was my hero. My dad worked hard just to provide and, you know, all very flawed and made a lot of mistakes. But, you know, the love that you felt, the care that he provided and the warmth that was the most important thing.”

Michelle Monaghan (as Jessica Morgan): “Ready for your meeting?”

Mark Wahlberg (as Dan Morgan): “One quick job and the whole trip pays for itself. Then Morgan family Christmas…”

Alex Miranda: “We’re all talking about Christmas. This movie is so much fun. What holiday plans do you have for your family? Any family plans for the holidays, if you will?”

Michelle Monaghan: “Yes, well I’m going to be spending the holidays with my entire family, with my extended family, which I’m really excited about.”

Kit Harington (as Finn Clarke): “I’m here to take over your father’s business.”

Zoe Colletti (as Nina Morgan): “Who the hell is he?”

Mark Wahlberg (as Dan Morgan): “He’s a ghost from my past.”

Alex Miranda: “What did you learn from these two vets?”

Zoe Colletti: “Oh my goodness, there’s so much to learn from both of them. They are both like the peak of professionalism and being so prepared and they’re also so kind to everyone.”

Michelle Monaghan (as Jessica Morgan): “So what’s the plan?”

Kit Harington (as Finn Clarke): “To take down, we have to get into the house where I grew up.”

Alex Miranda: “What was the message that you had to deliver to all of our viewers in South Florida?”

Simon Cellan Jones: “Oh yeah, his hair is on fleek.”

Alex Miranda: “Thank you.”

Alex Miranda: “Why would you say that, above all other things, let’s go to the movie theater together and watch a movie that everybody’s going to have a great time in?”

Van Crosby: “I think. I think there’s something for everybody. You know, I think if you love action, you love comedy, you love a good Christmas movie.”

It’s been a ton of fun tonight. The Family Plan 2 hits Apple TV+ Nov. 21.

