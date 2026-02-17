Last week, we brought you Wuthering Heights stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. Remember, Margot called [Alex Miranda] out for dating people with red flags. I’ll never forget that! Well, today, we’re talking to the other half of this tumultuous, but sexy love story — in theaters now.

A tale as old as toxic love’s time: Wuthering Heights.

The 2026 adaptation has Margot Robbie’s Catherine at the center. Heathcliff, played by Jacob Elordi, cannot have her after she marries another, more stable man, Edgar, played by Shazad Latif.

Alex Miranda: “We have so many examples of this struggle. In real life. He is sort of the safe option and to make you feel any better, I would have chosen him first.”

Shazad Latif: “Thank you.”

Shazad Latif: “I guess that’s the thing. Playing a classic gentleman type character, and he’s been played in different versions, he’s a bit of a suck. It was nice to try and make him feel real and grounded, and yet retaining moments of comedy, and then just make him a bit more nuanced.”

Alex Miranda: “And do you play him as unsexy in comparison to Jacob’s character, or do you play it straight? I mean, how did you approach that?”

Shazad Latif: “I mean, I was already unsexy compared to Jacob, so it was… That was easy. Emerald would be like, ‘Just do it like a sexy headmaster,’ and I’d be like, ‘OK.’ So I try and sex myself up.”

So Heathcliff gets revenge on Cathy’s husband by luring his naive sister, Isabella, that’s Alison Oliver, into one hell of a marriage.

Alex Miranda: “I think they would use a word like ‘delulu’ to describe her. She’s so bold. She wants what she wants, whether she’s gonna get it or not. It must have been delicious to put her on screen.”

Alison Oliver: “Yes. Oh, my God. It was like such a dream part to play. I felt Emerald had really sort of pulled certain descriptions of Isabella from the book into creating her version of this character. Anything was sort of possible. Like, she could sort of behave in any kind of way. And we just had so much room to play around.”

Alex Miranda: “Play around is certainly a way to describe it. So I think we’re kind of thinking of one particular scene, but I don’t want to spoil anything.”

All right, let me jump in here for a second. I can’t show you this scene, which, by the way, you will never unsee, but I can tell you that Isabella and Heathcliff are part of the reason this movie is rated R.

Alison Oliver: “We were shooting that scene for, like, a whole day. And so after a while, like, I don’t know, I just was very comfortable on the ground and doing what I was having to do. And it was only when I went home, I think I was like, ‘You know, I don’t know.'”

Alex Miranda: “Looks like y’ all have a great night.”

Alison Oliver: “Yeah.”

