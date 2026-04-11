Giving birth is already, well, it’s a lot of things, but let’s say it’s also very stressful. A new Netflix thriller has one woman in the worst possible place ever before giving birth: the eye of a Category 5 hurricane, and it gets worse. Deco’s weathered man, Alex Miranda, has more.

Surviving a Category 5 is already a nightmare; giving birth is the accomplishment of a lifetime. Now, imagine adding to both of those things a shark attack. I’m not kidding. Take a look.

Imagine going into labor during a Category 5 hurricane while battling an onslaught of sharks.

Phoebe Dynevor: “It really was like a love letter to mothers for me. That mother instinct is kicking in, and Lisa’s gonna do whatever she can.”

That’s the nightmare Phoebe Denver finds herself in in the new Netflix thriller Thrash, which we got into at its Miami premiere.

Alex Miranda: “I feel like these are the most fun, if not exhausting, roles to take on.”

Phoebe Dynevor: “It was that, and there was so much more in there too, where it felt like a specific recipe for a great movie and that genre which I’ve always been entranced by and watched so many with my dad growing up, but also some great female roles at the center and for me in particular going through childbirth and…”

Alex Miranda: “I was thinking what’s worse.”

Phoebe Dynevor: “Getting eaten by a shark, I’m sure, is terrifying, I can imagine.”

Whitney Peak plays Dakota, who chooses not to evacuate.

Alex Miranda: “We’re here in Miami now, so you’ve got the ocean right there.”

Whitney Peak: “Yeah, haven’t been in there yet. I don’t know if I’m gonna.”

Alex Miranda: “Because I do believe that I’m gonna get eaten by a shark, and I think that’s how I’m gonna go.

Alex Miranda: “The movie looks so chaotic. Obviously, there’s a lot of movie magic there.”

Whitney Peak: “Yes.”

But it’s not all movie magic, so please describe to me what it was truly like.

Whitney Peak: “Grand in scale. All of the elements were kind of practical. It did actually rain on the day we were shooting. Sometimes too practical. No, it was great. It was very challenging in a lot of ways. Creatively and then also physically. Getting used to spending so much time in water, with heavy clothing, and just being heavy all the time. Learning to be brave. All of these things.”

And Djimon Hounsou is Dale, Dakota’s uncle, trying to save the day.

Alex Miranda: “We in South Florida are watching and screaming at the TV because we know how serious these things can get. What was it like playing this role opposite characters who probably should not have been there in the first place?”

Djimon Hounsou: “Well, making this film, hopefully we are bringing some sort of social awareness in the way we’re treating our nature, in the way we also, you know, invading the space of these wonderful creatures. There’s so little we know about them.”

Alex Miranda: “Finally, what are you watching on Netflix these days?”

Phoebe Dynevor: “Oh my God, I just binged on the whole plane ride here, Love on the Spectrum.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh my god, the best! It’s so good.”

Phoebe Dynevor: “My favorite show of all time.”

Djimon Hounsou: “I’m watching a lot of documentaries trying to learn from the world.”

Whitney Peak: “Age of Attraction?”

Alex Miranda: “Yes, I’m upset. I love that show!”

You can stream Thrash out on Netflix.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.