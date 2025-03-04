You know how that gum commercial goes — double the flavor, double the fun! But in Robert Pattinson’s new sci-fi film — where he plays a multiple of himself, it’s more like double the action, and double the cutie pie! Deco’s single reporter, Alex Miranda, has more!

When the cast of Mickey 17 invited me all the way to London to chat about the new movie, which is in theaters this Thursday, I said, five-star hotel or nothing! Just kidding—I actually slept under Tower Bridge just for the chance! Cheers!

South Korean director Bong Joon-Ho is back after his four-time Oscar-winning thriller ‘Parasite.’

Alex Miranda: “Is that a paralyzing moment for a filmmaker or energizing?”

Bong Joon-ho: “To be honest, incredibly exhausted because it was after five months of campaigning. And of course, it was fun, and I got to meet such amazing artists. Such an honor.”

Mickey 17, adapted from the novel, stars Robert Pattinson as a disposable employee sent on a human expedition to colonize an ice world.

Bong Joon-Ho: “His new interpretation of the Batman was great. But he was also in The Lighthouse and Good Time with the Safdie Brothers and I felt quite certain that he would be great as 17 and 18.”

After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. And since Naomi Ackie plays his love interest, well…

Alex Miranda: “Kiss, marry, kill: Mickey 17, Mickey 18 and Robert Pattinson.”

Toni Collette: “You marry Rob…”

Naomi Ackie: “What?! Yeah, ‘Cause he’s real.'”

Alex Miranda: “Not necessarily!”

Naomi Ackie: “I’d marry Rob…”

Toni Collette: “Kiss 17 and murder 18.”

Steven Yeun: “Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah.”

Naomi Ackie: “Maybe kiss 18.”

Alex Miranda: “I agree.”

Toni Collette: “Not with his dodgy teeth.”

Naomi Ackie: “Oh, no!”

Toni Collette: “Rob’s got these fake teeth in. I thought it was his teeth. I was like, ‘Oh, God. Rob’s teeth are — I’ve never noticed how bad they are.’ Haha! They’re not his.”

Alex Miranda: “Do you have two different versions of yourself that come out?”

Bong Joon-ho: “I wish I had like a twin brother that I could take around with me, like 18, and I’d whisper to him, ‘Just beat him up for me.'”

Alex Miranda: “Hahaha”

Oppressive leaders govern the colony.

Bong Joon-ho: “There’s all this advanced technology, but the people involved with that technology are kind of silly and pathetic. You really get to delve into the human environment that we’re living in now.”

Including Toni Collette’s deliciously evil character.

Alex Miranda: “She is so fabulous.”

Toni Collette: “Oh, well, thanks so much.

Alex Miranda: “In an evil way.”

Toni Collette: “I think she would agree with you! Well, it was fun, knowing that she is the true kind of manipulator and control freak, but doing it all with a smile and everything is really gentle and uber feminine. Those nails — I had to relearn how to do a lot of things.”

Steven Yeun plays Mickey 17’s best friend, an entrepreneur and drug dealer!

Steven Yeun: “He has reasons for why he makes his choices and so…”

Toni Collette: “You’re still justifying his behavior.”

Naomi Ackie: “Haha!”

Steven Yeun: “He’s an entrepreneurial spirit.”

Alex Miranda: “Is there anyone, a pet for example, that you would want to print a second version of in your life?”

Bong Joon-ho: “So I feel like to print a living creature is kind of disrespectful, but it would be the puppy that I lived with when I was little. And I would love to just be with him and smell him. I still remember what he smelled like.”

Mickey 17 flies into theaters on Thursday.

