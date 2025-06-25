The dinosaurs are back and they are loving New York City! The cast and crew of “Jurassic World: Rebirth” hit the red carpet last night for their New York City premiere. The cast came out dressed to the nines to celebrate the newest chapter in the legendary franchise. And they had plenty to say about bringing dinos back to life.

New York’s Lincoln Center turned prehistoric as stars of the new “Jurassic World: Rebirth” gathered to celebrate its premiere.

Scarlett Johansson: “It is a ‘pinch me’ moment to be here in Lincoln Center, particularly. Feels pretty surreal.”

Scarlett Johansson, who leads the new cast of this epic journey, hit the carpet with her hubby, Colin Jost, and spoke on the one thing that made this film stand out from the rest.

Scarlett Johansson: “You know, David Koepp wrote the script and it was such a solid script. You know, it really attracted some incredible thespians to come and do it, because it was a lot for people to play.”

The seventh installment of this dino franchise brings new faces and new adventures. For Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the awe of Jurassic Park is what compelled him to join.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo: “The first Jurassic Park, it really changed, you know, it marked a generation. And personally, it really opened the world of movies. For me to say to myself, ‘I want to do that,’ it’s so special. And now being part of it, it’s kind of like a dream come true, honestly.”

Also joining the Jurassic universe is Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali. He said the biggest thrill wasn’t just the dinosaurs. It’s also the opportunity to explore.

Mahershala Ali: “It was like summer camp honestly, so us being out of it all, out of the states and tucked away in Thailand for a while and then Malta and London, as well. It was just really wonderful getting to know people in this really unique environment that we were in.”

And while the franchise is known for its roaring action, Jonathan Bailey says “Jurassic: World Rebirth” delivers something deeper.

Jonathan Bailey: “It’s a simple narrative structure and then big thrills, big shocks and a lot of love and heart as well.”

“Jurassic World: Rebirth” stomps into theaters on July 2.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.