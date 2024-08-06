For some, this is the last week before high school starts, and most of us know how that can be really stressful. A new flick, “Dìdi,” explores all the wonders of childhood to boyhood. Here’s our man of Deco house, Alex Miranda, to give us the scoop.

“Dìdi” is about a Taiwanese-American boy who learns the wonders of growing up — from how to kiss to how to be nice to your mom. The cast sat down with Deco to tell us all about the comedy and drama in the film.

Teenagers. When will they learn?

“Dìdi” is a coming-of-age flick set in 2008, when YouTube videos were all the rage, and follows a grumpy 13-year-old boy played by Izaac Wang.

Why so grumpy, Izaac?

Izaac Wang: “I think it’s, like, 50% is severe lack of sleep, which is their own fault, which is also my fault because I also lack sleep. It’s such a strange thing being a teenager, because it’s like, you don’t really feel yourself changing, but over the course of the years, understand that you’re changing.”

His character’s nickname is “Dìdi,” who explores all the changes, including flirting.

Izaac Wang: “There’s probably some scientific thing by some Harvard student that you can read about like why teenagers are so angsty.”

Joan Chen: “Hormones.”

Izaac Wang: “I mean, yeah, hormones.”

On-screen mama Joan Chen understands the struggle is real.

Joan Chen: “I mean, thank goodness, in my own life, I’m not a single mother. I could just imagine how difficult, especially when she is an immigrant and not so well adjusted to the American culture. I identify with that very much.”

All feels are on for director Sean Wang when watching his movie.

Sean Wang: “Boyhood is funny and loud and irreverent, and sad and lonely and confusing and heartbreaking. And, you know, a very holistic portrait of the human experience.”

“Dìdi” releases in theaters on Thursday.

