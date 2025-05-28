Training a dragon is no walk in the park. But it was for the cast of the new live-action movie. These stars experienced their new movie theme park style at Orlando’s Epic Universe.

The magical world of “How to Train Your Dragon” is coming to life on the big screen next month.

But before that happens, the Isle of Berk and all its famous residents are calling Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe theme park “home.”

A grand opening of dragon proportions deserves a star-studded welcome. So you know the cast of the new live-action film had to check it out!

Gerard Butler: “Oh my god. This is amazing!”

Nico Parker: “Do we get to go on the rides?”

Mason Thames: “Wait, do we get to go on the rides?

Ask and you shall receive!

Gerard Butler, Mason Thames and Nico Parker soared to new heights at the park. But the experience was also pretty grounding, especially for Gerard, who’s reprising his role from the animated films.

Gerard Butler: “It was one movie, which became two movies, which became three movies, a live-action and now we’re opening a theme park. So that’s, that’s kind of a beautiful moment in time for all of us.”

Beautiful and mind-blowing. Just ask Mason and Nico.

Mason Thames: “Feels like home.”

Nico Parker: “It feels like home. This is a pretty good home.”

Mason Thames: “Yeah, this is awesome.”

Nico Parker: “It’s crazy! I mean it’s surreal.”

Mason Thames: “Once you get here and you feel the magic, I mean, it puts you straight into the movies.”

The cast also got to hang out with some of their dragon pals. Don’t worry, they don’t bite — most of the time.

Mason Thames: “Just as a fan, like seeing that, seeing Toothless, Hiccup and Astrid and Stormfly, it’s so surreal. And it really just, it’s a dream come true seeing them and seeing Berk.”

Unlike his co-stars, Gerard has been part of this franchise for 15 years. And he says, there’s a reason why it’s so loved.

Gerard Butler: “It’s an incredibly entertaining story of vikings and dragons. It’s funny, it’s heartfelt. And I think there’s really clever messaging in there’s super positive. That’s teaching us about growth and personal discovery and standing up for one’s identity.”

“How to Train Your Dragon” flies into theaters June 13. Universal’s Epic Universe is now open!

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.