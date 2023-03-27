Sometimes you just gotta roll the dice, and see what happens. I mean, in life. But tonight we’re talking about a game. The new dungeons and dragons movie hits theaters this week. But before the big release, the cast did a little roleplaying as themselves, at the Los Angeles premiere.

The cast of “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is ready to steal hearts at the box office.

But first, they gotta clean up a mess they made.

Speaking of cleaning, this group sure polished up real nice for the LA premiere of their new film.

Chris Pine: “It’s nice to be able to go around and feel good about a project. Feel good that it’s being seen.”

Chris Pine leads the merry band of misfits in the movie and he’s pretty excited about it.

Chris Pine: “I never watch my films, and I’ve seen this film maybe five or six times because it’s so much fun to watch with an audience.”

Chris Pine: “It has a spirit to it that for me reminds me of a film of old or like a goonies.”

Regé-Jean Page is also feeling that 80s vibe.

Regé-Jean Page: “80s and 90s action adventure movies, there’s an innocence to the movies we don’t see anymore. We’ve done our best to create a cynicism-free space where you can kinda just come in and enjoy yourself with your friends the same way you do when you play the game.”

Speaking of the game Sophia Lillis is one of the stars who actually plays.

Sophia Lillis: “I am a fan of Dungeons and Dragons. So I was, you know, super happy that this ended up being a good movie, for me, not even as a person in the movie.”

Unlike Hugh Grant but that’s not a bad thing.

Hugh Grant: “I’ve never played the game. I still know nothing about it. And I love the film. And I judged the script when I first read it purely on the basis of does this work. And it really works.”

The cast has played together though.

Regé-Jean Page: “First thing we did before we filmed anything was we got together as a cast, played a big game of dungeons and dragons. We played as our characters. It was throughly chaotic, unpredictable, and very, very fun and funny.”

Still, if you’re like Hugh when it comes to the world of d&d, don’t sweat it. Justice Smith says you’re still gonna have a blast.

Justice Smith: “The movie is obviously a comedy, adventure-heist fantasy movie. But there’s so much heart to it, that I think like if you know nothing, you’re still gonna have a good time.”

Chris Pine: “It’s a good time. It’s a rollercoaster.”

