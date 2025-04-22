A killer cast and review helped “Sinners” go to number one at the box office and, one hell of a storyline, directed by Ryan Coogler. It’s about blues music, gangsters and vampires, which I got to talk all with the cast about in New York City.

Sinners took the biggest bite out of the box office this past weekend.

With a star-studded cast, lead by Micheal B. Jordan.

But newcomer Miles Caton is at the center of this one-of-a-kind vampire story.

Alex Miranda: “Miles, we’ll start with you. Oh, my god! You are so talented. You did an amazing job.”

Miles Caton: “Man, the experience was unbelievable. From the time I started, each day was a learning experience for me. From the special effects to getting to see really, like, each person and how they kinda do their own process. It was truly inspiring.”

Jack O’Connell plays the unpredictable Remmick.

Alex Miranda: “You’ve got this corniness about one side of your character.”

Alex Miranda: “And the other is this evil vampire, and you’re so good at both.”

Jack O’Connell: “It’s nice to juxtapose the two, isn’t it? And, make it kind of, multidimensional, nuanced in that way. It’s a lot of fun and listen, it’s on Ryan Coogler, really. A lot of that was on the page.”

While Jayme Lawson brings the house down as Pearline.

Jayme Lawson: “We weren’t trying to go for nothing cute. We weren’t trying to go for nothing sexy. We were trying to go for animalistic, and how do we tap into something that feels otherworldly and spiritual, but just feels..? And, tried to rise up to the challenge to really make it as primal as it could be.”

Alex Miranda: “Well, it was sexy too. I’ll just say that.”

Jayme Lawson: “Oh, thank you. Haha”

And Delroy Lindo delivers one of the most powerful scenes you’ll see this year.

Alex Miranda: “The way that this story of pain literally transitions into a song was so beautiful.”

Delroy Lindo: “Thank you.”

What was it like showcasing really the core of what blues is?”

Delroy Lindo: “The musical piece was an improv. It was not written. It came from what i was feeling in the moment and my two colleagues in the car went with it. The first cut that we saw in Los Angeles, they had cut that monologue out to say to me, ‘This is what this meant to me,’ and these were the dots that were connected. It’s everything, man.”

