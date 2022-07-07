Crime, drama and a killer good time. OK, well, maybe no to that last one, but there is a new series coming to Apple TV+ that’s all about murder, and we got Deco’s lead detective Alex Miranda on the case.

It’s all fun and games until you’re facing off against a serial killer, and to make matters worse, you’re in jail too. But that’s exactly what’s going down in the new series “Black Bird.”

Do the crime, do the time! Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, and the late Ray Liotta star in Apple TV+’s new crime drama “Black Bird.”

The film follows a convicted drug dealer, who’s offered a shorter prison sentence if he can get a suspected serial killer to confess.

Taron said he was all in!

Taron Egerton: “It felt like something that I could really get my teeth into. I was really searching for something else that made me feel like that, and then when I was offered this script, it just felt like a kind of gift from the heavens. I loved the kind of darkness of it and the moral complexity of the role.”

Paul said filming the series was tough but ultimately rewarding.

Paul Walter Hauser: “It was just a very like dark, grueling shoot, so getting through it, I just tried to put one foot in front of the other and realize how lucky I was to have that opportunity.”

Ray Liotta plays Taron’s father in the series and show creator Dennis Lehane said he wrote that role specifically for Ray.

Dennis Lehane: “Ray, on the first day, showed up and he shot one of the earlier scenes in the prison and, and just crushed it, and the first thing he did was hug Taron as if, you know, here’s my son.”

Taron Egerton: “I believe his performance is beautiful, and I felt that working with him made me better.”

The first two episodes of “Black Bird” drops Friday on Apple TV+.

