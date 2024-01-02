At Deco, we taco-bout food a lot.

Because food is life.

A new Mexican gastronomy spot, Casa Ya’ax is bringing the life and spirit of Mexico to the heart of Wynwood.

And we were there to “season” the moment.

Take a look.

Mexico is a happy place for most people. But when it comes to Mexican food…

It’s like a “double rainbow” happy.

Paola cospi: “I love Mexican food. It’s delicious. I love spicy food and in this restaurant is amazing.”

Casa Ya’ax in Wynwood will have you seeing a lovely color.

Omar Montero: “Casa Ya’ax means, ‘ya’ax’ means ‘green’ in Mayan. So casa verde, ‘green house.'”

And green is important because…

Omar Montero: “The color green means, if we go as a tradition, it’s something that brings you energy. Casa Ya’ax, it’s a place where you’re going to find regional Mexican food with a modern and sophisticated twist.”

A sharable twist is exactly what Chef Omar put on this fin-tastic dish.

Omar Montero: “People want to come to the restaurant and everybody try different things. And share it. We have one dish that we call, pescado a la talla. It’s our red snapper. We rub all of our open fish with our traditional salsa. We go straight open butterfly our fish to the grill. A lot of smokeyness a lot of techniques in our plates.”

One technique is to be corny but in a good way.

Omar Montero: “One of the main things we have in our menu, we call maiz project because in Mexico we eat a lot of corn. A lot of maiz, where it becomes our tortillas. We have another dish that we call the gorditas de chicharron. It’s like an arepa, right. So you stuff maiz with any kind of product but in this case, we are using pork belly and shrimp.”

The drinks are also fusion-inspired.

Omar Montero: “Our cocktails are the same with the agave. It’s not only for margaritas. There’s different kinds of liquors that go around Mexico. So that’s what we’re bringing to Wynwood.”

There’s more than meets the eye in this outdoor and indoor place.

Omar Montero: “People think or they have a very misunderstanding of Mexico. Not everybody thinks about Gastronomy, tacos or they think sombreros but if you see the restaurant it’s a very nice restaurant decor with elements that we use in Mexico. Our walls we use the chukum, it’s something that the Mayans use to create houses.”

