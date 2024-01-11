It’s wine down Wednesday, and for those who don’t know a lick about wine, we have a spot for you.

Tucked in Miami’s Upper Buena Vista hipster vibe is a place like Casa Vigil. The winery restaurant will teach you pour and food pairings … because, you know, sip happens.

From the mountainous essence of Mendoza, Argentina, to the rustic vibe of Upper Buena Vista in Miami, Casa Vigil is ready to bring the “wine and dine” experience to the next level.

Santiago Maggi: “Oh, no, the wine is amazing. I mean, we’re in Casa Vigil.”

Nicolas Voffi, partner/owner, “This place is originally from Mendoza. We actually just won two Michelin stars, and it’s a restaurant from the most known wine maker and best wine maker of Argentina, Alejandro Vigil. What we’re trying to do here is to replicate the concept of his wine, pair it with the food that we bring, and bring it to the Miami audience.”

From empanadas to burrata to steaks, the menu is a mix of Mediterranean and Argentinean.

Nicolas Voffi: “We do have a tasting menu, so, in case you do want to experience all the different wines we selected, with the right dish, and bring to the table something that’s a harmony of flavors, and you can enjoy sipping different types of wines.”

Carolina Mustafa: “It was really different than any of the other restaurants we’ve been to recently in Miami. It’s an upscale twist to a lot of the classic dishes. We had the tasting menu. I really loved the Ribeye Milanesa. It was a really thick cut ribeye, really juicy.”

For those who are clueless about wine, there’s a sommelier, a wine expert, on deck.

Miguel Martinez, sommelier: “Casa Vigil, obviously, we’re focused on the wines of Alejandro, but we have an amazing selection from around the world. The idea is to fly around the world through a glass of wine.”

Santiago Maggi: I’ve been to, obviously, Casa Vigil in Mendoza, and I love this place, the atmosphere, the crew. We came to have some good wines, have good food, and that’s what we got.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Casa Vigil Miami

Upper Buena Vista

5020 NE 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33137

305-405-7547

casavigilmiami.com

