All aboard! Do you want a wave of excitement and relaxation? Well, Carnival Cruise wants you to have all of that good stuff, which is why they’re hosting auditions to find themselves, talented entertainers. Deco set sail and joined them during rehearsals.

It’s all about having fun in the sun, and at Carnival Cruise Line, they want to make sure you do just that — with the right entertainers on board.

Courtney Mickens: “We’re having auditions for a lot of our entertainment positions available here at the company. We’re really excited about that, because it’s one of the biggest ones we’ve done this year. So you could come and be a part of music, the production shows, the tech team, some of our fun squads and other shipboard positions. We’re just really excited to get our team geared up.”

And what they look for isn’t just about the talent. It’s about the energy contestants bring to the stage.

Courtney Mickens: “Number one, come with really great energy. We’re looking for people. Remember, Carnival’s number one thing is fun, so you’ve got to come with the fun, come showing your personality. WEe love people that can engage with our guests. That’s a big part in what we do.”

Now, tell us, what goes down during the audition process?

Nichaela Harkins: “It depends what your discipline is. So, if you’re primarily a singer, you’ll sing first more than likely. You’ll sing a couple of your own songs and a couple of songs that we have on our list, our recommended list, that’s a part of our shows. And then, if you are successful at that, you’ll get invited back to dance. And it kinda works opposite for the dancers, so they’ll dance a little bit first.”

And with discipline, anything is possible.

Nichaela Harkins: “We’re gonna get to meet loads of people, we have people coming from all over the world, and our brand really is to bring the fun. So we like to work really hard, but we want to have fun while we’re doing it.”

Seems like it’s smooth sailing from here.

Courtney Mickens: “Be prepared for a whirlwind adventure. Carnival is a big company. We go to a lot of places, we build a lot of things. I’ve been so blessed to be able to go on different projects and activities that have taken me everywhere.”

And, for those in SoFlo that are aspiring performers, here’s some advice.

Courtney Mickens: “Being an artist from Miami, I will say, show them the spice. Show em’ the fun, show them why being from South Florida gives you that X factor. We have such a – what we have called the cultural melting pot down here. Allow that to be one of your strengths. Show that off!”

Carnival Studios will be hosting their day-long open auditions on Sunday in Davie. For more information, click here.

