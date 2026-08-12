She’s known for making us want to dance. But now Carly Rae Jepsen is showing us a whole new side of her sound. The singer is getting ready to drop a 24-track double album that’s split between day and night and she’s taking us inside the music and the inspo that helped her shape a new chapter.

Settle in for a Carly Rae of sunshine with a little midnight mixed in.

Carly Rae Jepsen’s new album, “Day and Night,” is all about her music living in two worlds.

Carly Rae Jepsen: “I was just sort of allowing myself to play and then two distinct lanes started to form.”

The pop star found inspiration from some unexpected musical influences.

Carly Rae Jepsen: “I was influenced by all the things I am attracted to — some folksy, psychedelic stuff.”

The first 12 tracks are day. And the next 12 are for after dark.

Carly Rae Jepsen: “I was really inspired by the idea of just making an album of music that I wanted to listen to so this whole album is that: just the music that I love.”

On the daylight side is “After All.”

This song takes a look at the life Carly has now.

Carly Rae Jepsen: “It’s sort of a dream, like a manifestation of, like, you know, a future where I had kids, I was married.”

While “Don’t Leave Me On the Dance Floor” is the introduction to the night side of the album.

Carly Rae Jepsen: “We are actually at the exact same venue where ‘On Wires’ was shot. Coincidence? Yes, but sort of this intentional plan to make the world this full circle thing.”

So whether you’re a day person or more of an after midnight kind of pop fan, Carly’s got you covered.

“Day and Night” drops on Sept. 18.

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