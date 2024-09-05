You, my friend, deserve the star treatment, and now you’re getting it. A local spa is letting you try out the same anti-aging technology that the celebrities swear by. So let’s check out the Younger Games.

It is all the rage in Hollywood.

On TikTok, Paris Hilton shows Megan Trainor her personal biohacking sanctuary, which is basically a bunch of expensive technology that turns back time.

And everyone’s doing it, Well, rich celebs … but now you can, too!

Lynn Martinez: “And what does all that do for your skin?

Wendy DeLucca: “Detoxing. Decrease inflammation.”

Lynn Martinez: “A lot of detoxing here.”

Wendy DeLucca: “A lot of detoxing.”

[Lynn laughs.]

At the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort on Miami Beach, they’re anti-aging. So now you can use the same machines the celebs are using and still pay your rent.

Lynn Martinez: “Owww, looks like a tanning bed, but it’s the neo-light!”

Paris has the same bed…

Wendy DeLucca: “Red light therapy helps penetrate your body at a deep level. It helps repair ligaments and tendons. It also helps increase collagen, which, who doesn’t want that, right?”

Lynn Martinez: “Yes.”

You only need 10 minutes in the LED bed for the different wavelengths to improve your circulation and help you sleep better.

Wendy DeLucca: “We also have compression suits. They help with lymphatic drainage.”

Compression suits that have one job.

Wendy DeLucca: “So, it helps decrease inflammation in the body, so that’s the real…”

Lynn Martinez: “Inflammation from two glasses of wine? From…”

Wendy DeLucca: “Or three.”

Lynn Martinez: “Or three”

Zip up and get ready to get squeezed.

Lynn Martinez: “Drain those lymph nodes!”

Once the machine is turned on, it’s put on a setting.

Lynn Martinez: “Crank it, Nancy! I want all that juice out of my lymph nodes.”

It feels like you’re getting a big hug from a football player, just in a relaxing room with a salt wall.

Lynn Martinez: “Ooh, I even feel it in my butt.”

Then there’s cryotherapy.

Lynn Martinez: “Why are you smiling at me?”

Wendy DeLucca: “‘Cause you’re not gonna like it.”

‘Cause it’s one of the coldest chambers in the country — 150 degrees below zero!

Lynn Martinez: “Protecting the ears.”

From frostbite.

Lynn Martinez: “From my screams.”

Cryo reduces soreness and increases collagen production.

Lynn Martinez: “Am I done? I’m alive! Oh, my God! My nose hairs are even frozen.”

Now for my favorite: the body sculpting.

Carillon has the Iconne. Ot’s supposed to work wonders on cellulite.

Heidi: “Looks good.”

The two prongs feel like something is gently pulling on you. It’s quite relaxing, but Heidi, does this really work?

Heidi: “It does. You would need multiple sessions, though.”

Lynn Martinez: “Lynn would need multiple sessions.”

One session or more. If it’s good enough for the celebs, it might be good enough for you. Happy biohacking at the Carillon.

FOR MORE INFO:

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

6801 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33141

carillonhotel.com

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.