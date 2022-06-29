It’s never too late to explore your city. I mean of course, unless there’s a curfew. South Florida is full of little hidden treasures just waiting to be discovered, and you don’t have to actually look too far for that diamond in the rough. Miami’s own Little Haiti neighborhood has a few spots that are definitely worth checking out.

Tatiana Lozama: “Nu-la translates as ‘We’re here.'”

Spend a little money at the Caribbean Marketplace inside the Little Haiti Culture Center.

Tatiana Lozama: “We are a space where Little Haiti comes to commune and to fellowship. We’re a space where we celebrate everything that it means to be Caribbean and especially Haitian.”

At the Marketplace, your support goes a long way in supporting local vendors who add a personal touch to everything they sell. You’ll find jewelry, candles, clothing, handcrafted art and body oil.

Tatiana Lozama: “This is where people come from Haiti and bring their products and bring all of their artistry, and their authentic and very unique talents and kind of, expose it and highlight it in this space.”

After a long productive day of shopping, treat yourself to some Chef Creole. They’re cooking up something sizzling and packing it with flavor.

Wilkinson Sejour: “Chef Creole is a Caribbean, Haitian, Creole style restaurant.”

Whether you’re in the mood for fresh fried snapper or griot, which is more commonly known as pork, Chef Creole has a dish for you.

Wilkinson Sejour: “Everyone cooks great food, but the difference is, is the process and the seasoning and how we implement that taste is what separates us from everyone else in the Caribbean.”

Earth ‘n Us Farm is a speck of green hidden in a concrete jungle.

Ray Chasser: “It’s a little piece of nature in Miami that I haven’t seen.”

They’re located smack dab in the middle of Little Haiti, where they’re pushing to save Florida’s natural gifts.

Ray Chasser: “We’re losing nature very quick. We’re losing our planet very quick, and I try to help people bring the awareness that this is the only thing that matters. All the other stuff is irrelevant.”

There are so many animals at Earth ‘n Us Farm. They’ve got an emu, they’ve got turkey’s, pigs, tortoise, and goats, and they get a little help from their neighbors come feeding time.

Ray Chasser: “I started it 45 years ago, and it just kept evolving and growing.”

The farm is free and open to everyone.

FOR MORE INFO:

Carribbean Marketplace

5925 NE 2nd Avenue

Miami, FL 33137

(305) 960-2969

Chef Creole Little Haiti

200 NW 54 Street

Miami, FL 33127

(305) 654-2223

Earth ‘n Us Farm

7630 NE 1st Avenue

Miami, FL 33138

(786) 202-1433

