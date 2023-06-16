FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Caribbean is a go-to spot for vacationers around the world. Sun-drenched days, sultry nights, that’s all you need to know. Or is it?

There’s more to the area than the advertising campaigns let on. This weekend, island filmmakers will show you all that and much more.

Dana Deveaux (as Keisha Saunders): “Who is this child?”

Julia Woolley Chatwin (as Rachel Pinder): “Who is this old woman?”

Character in “Trapped in Paradise”: “You’re sisters.”

Craig Pinder (as Sully Pinder): You’re sisters, so there you have it.”

There will be plenty of surprises going down at the Savor Cinema in Fort Lauderdale. The Caribbean Film Festival is in town.

Hal Axler: “It’s gonna feature features shorts and documentaries from many of the Caribbean islands, and along with the films, we’re gonna have some great parties.”

Get ready to see the Caribbean in a new light.

Hal Axler: “People, when they think of the Bahamas or the Caribbean, what’s the first thing that comes up? It’s parties and palm trees. This is gonna go much deeper into their culture, into the personalities.”

The work of director Kareem Mortimer will be highlighted at the festival.

Julia Woolley Chatwin (as Rachel Pinder): “A dream come true.”

He’s been bringing island life to the world for a long time.

Kareem Mortimer: “I’m Caribbean, I’m a Caribbean filmmaker. I’ve been making films in the Caribbean for 20 years, specifically the Bahamas, which is my home country.”

Making movies about his home gives him a chance to show the world the true face of the islands, warts and all.

Kareem Mortimer: “I think it’s really important to understand the complexities of Caribbean people, of Bahamian people. Those complexities aren’t always reflected in the movies made about us that aren’t made by us.”

Omar J. Dorsey (as Eddie): “Smuggling liquor to the States in the ’20’s, drugs in the ’80’s, now it’s people.”

Warren Brown (as Kevin): I’m just playing to win, Eddie.”

Getting his films shown anywhere is a big deal for Kareem, but having them featured at a SoFlo festival is a really big kick.

Kareem Mortimer: “I think the Caribbean and South Florida have had a long history together. I think film and entertainment helps keep those ties fresh. For Caribbean films done by Caribbean filmmakers to be shown in South Florida is amazing.”

The Caribbean Film Festival starts Friday night and goes all weekend long.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Caribbean Film Festival

June 16-18, 2023

Savor Cinema

503 SE 6th St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

fliff.com/caribfilmfest

