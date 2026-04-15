Fans were in for a few surprises at Cardi B’s gig at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Tuesday night.

One of the big ones had to be Ozuna hitting the stage during “Taki Taki.”

The crowd was loving every minute of it.

Speaking of the crowd, there was someone in the audience that made Cardi’s night even more special.

Quavo showed up to support Cardi. He was [group] partners with Cardi’s soon-to-be ex-husband, Offset, when they were members of “Migos.”

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