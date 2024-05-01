Race week is officially underway here in Miami and so are the parties.

But one bash is standing out among the rest. Rev up your engines and prepare for a dinner show like no other!

Carbone Beach is making waves once again with epic race week experiences and Deco’ has the’s got your deets.

Racers start your engines and get ready to eat and party all night because Carbone Beach is back baby!

Chef Mario Carbone: “Carbone Beach is a once-a-year extravaganza that we put on with our friends at American Express for Formula 1 weekend.”

But this isn’t just a one thing — oh no, no, no.

Chef Mario Carbone: “It’s a four-night event. Each night is slightly different. There is a different headliner performer act each night.”

Five hundred guests will hit the sand on South Beach for a fine dining experience on a grand scale.

Chef Mario Carbone: “It’s just an opportunity for us to create a more amplified, more extravagant version of the restaurant that we have on Collins Avenue.”

It’s the party that celebs like Jamie Foxx, DJ Khaled, LeBron James and more flock to every year.

Chloe Flower: “I’m so honored and excited. Obviously Carbone is my favorite restaurant in the whole world.”

Derek Jeter: “We heard quite a bit about it in the last couple of days, so we’re excited to be here.”

Chef Mario says the party will stay true to the restaurant’s roots.

Chef Mario Carbone: “It’s kind of a throw back to an old school supper club where there was dinner and a show. Just amplified on the highest level possible.”

So, expect the unexpected.

Chef Mario Carbone: “What we hope for is best in class. We like to try to keep it almost like a variety show, where each night is a different genre.”

Alright, alright, we teased the performers enough, so who is on the main stage this year?

Chef Mario Carbone: “We can’t divulge who the performers are this year but it can range from country to opera to hip-hop. It’s really a broad selection of acts.”

One thing is for sure though, this soiree it’s gonna be lit!

Chef Mario Carbone: “It’s a one-stop shop for Formula 1. I think it’s the only place where you can have a world-class meal and see the performers that we’ll put on at the end of the night.”

The Carbone Beach Experience begins May 2 to May 5.

FOR MORE INFO:

Carbone Beach

49 Collins Ave

Miami, FL 33139

carbonebeach.com

