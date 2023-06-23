Texas and Mexico have a long history together, especially when it comes to food. Their shared Tex-Mex cuisine has been pleasing folks for a long time. A new SoFlo spot has a unique take on the old formula, and we think it’s a capital idea.

It’s raining tacos from out of the sky. The forecast for foodies is excellent, now that Capital Tacos is in town.

Josh Luger: “Capital Tacos is our first store in the South Florida area. We’re a Tampa-based brand, and we have the most innovative and flavorful Tex-Mex known to mankind.”

The move south was due to popular demand. It seems fans couldn’t do without their Capital Tacos fix.

Josh Luger: “People have been asking us to come to South Florida for years, they’ve been coming up to Tampa asking, ‘When are you coming down?’ We finally made the plunge and came down here to a location in Tamarac that we’re super excited about.”

Putting a new spin on Tex-Mex really gets their artistic sauces flowing.

Josh Luger: “For us, Tex-Mex has a really expansive definition. We really view the tortilla as a blank canvas; it’s a traditional fusion of Mexican flavors, American flavors, but if you combine those two, there’s a whole lot of options.”

They’ve got nothing to hide at this place. You can watch them work their magic on your order.

Josh Luger: “We prep everything from scratch — homemade recipes starting at 7 o’clock every single day — and we grill every single item to order. You can see that in our open kitchen. Every single combination we serve is a uniquely delicious flavor combination you won’t get anywhere else.”

Think you’re hungry now? Wait until you hear what’s cooking.

Josh Luger: “We serve monster quesadillas. They’re monstrous because they’re so huge, they’re scary big: two 12-inch tortillas filled to the brim with your protein of choice.”

Here’s more.

There are queso bites for all you cheese freaks.

Bowls and burritos ready to burst.

Homemade sodas and bubbly Mexican favorites are yours to sip.

And, of course, there are tacos.

Josh Luger: “Some of our most popular tacos include Chapel’s Cheesesteak, which we like to say is the best cheesesteak you’ll find outside of Philly and maybe even inside. The South Beach Hot Chicken Taco, it’s our take on a Nashville hot chicken.”

There’s more doing than just chewing here. You can try your hand at pinball, or write a little love note at the art station.

Everybody’s guaranteed a great time at Capital Tacos.

Josh Luger: “So we’re always focused on delivering great food and great service, and we’re always working on making our food even better.”

Joel Mingel: “It’s awesome. I have to say this is definitely the best tacos in all of South Florida, done right.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Capital Tacos

5707 N University Dr.

Tamarac, FL 33321

954-366-1378

capitaltacos