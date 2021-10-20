There are two spook-tacular holidays right around the corner. One is Halloween. The other is Day of the Dead. The Mexican celebration is Nov. 1, right after All Hallows’ Eve. Deco found a place to honor this south-of-the-border tradition that’s full of treats — no tricks needed.

Cantina Catrina in Dadeland serves traditional south-of-the-border flavors with a modern flair.

Keke Garcia, Cantina Catrina: “Some of the Mexican dishes that we have are tacos, we have all sorts of tacos, we have truffle guacamole. We have a huge selection of Mexican food and traditional plates.”

From Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, they’ll be having a Día de los Muertos party that’s to die for.

Keke Garcia: “Día de los Muertos is a Mexican tradition and holiday, and it is when we remember our loved ones who have passed.”

Make no bones about it. You can’t miss their ode to the Day of the Dead.

Keke Garcia: “Our restaurant is decked out for Dia de los Muertos with skulls everywhere. We’re going to have our employees with our faces painted, and we’re going to have a Mexican altar. You put up food and pictures of loved ones.”

In honor of the holiday, Cantina Catrina made their menu even sweeter.

Keke Garcia: “We have a dessert called pan de muerto. It’s usually during the time of Día de los Muertos. The Cantina Catrina in Dadeland to ring in Day of the Dead with 4-day celebration is basically a sweet roll with sugar and cinnamon, and it’s very soft.”

Javi Naranjo, diner: “When I first tasted the bread, at first the sweetness hits you, like the sugar, and then after, the saltiness. It’s a great mixture of the sweet and the salty. It’s awesome.”

Just make sure you show up during the celebration, ’cause…

Keke Garcia: “This is a special for the Día de los Muertos holiday time, and we won’t be having it at any other point in time.”

Here’s something you don’t hear often: free booze!

Keke Garcia: “You get the margarita shot for free, if you’re of age and you come in any kind of costume.”

There will be music, food, and fun. The ingredients for a perfect night out.

Javi Naranjo: “Celebrate the festival. It’s going to be great.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Catrina Catrina

Dadeland Mall

7535 North Kendall Drive

Miami, FL 33156

simon.com/mall/dadeland-mall/stores/cantina-catrina

