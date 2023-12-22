A water park during the winter? Well, if the water is heated, I say, why not? And why right now? Especially during Tidal Cove’s holiday festivities.

I hear Santa is making the Aventura hotspot a stop on Christmas — after your house, of course — because Candy Cane Lane is here into the new year.

Santa likes a little South Florida sun!

Jeff Mikus: “Sometimes we even get see him surfing on the FlowRider.”

The splashtacular Candy Cane Lane has taken over.

Sia (singing): “Take a trip down Candy Cane Lane with me. It’s the cutest thing I swear you’ll ever see. It’s the best.”

Not that candy cane lane. The one at Tidal Cove located at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa — but anybody can go, all year, not just hotel guests.

Jeff Mikus: Candy Cane Lane is new to Tidal Cove this year. It’s our experience where you’ll get to meet different characters like Olaf from ‘Frozen.’ We’ve got the Grinch. We even have the jolly man himself coming here on Christmas Day.”

However, if you were on the nice list this year and deserve some real R&R…

Jeff Mikus: You’ll get to go through the ‘Naughty and Nice’ event experience. We have fireside roasting, bounce houses, we have craft making, Build-A-Bear, we have special snow cones and even specialty cocktail drinks for our adult guests.”

From this Friday through January 1st, a winter wonderland awaits, SoFlo style.

But, since I know you’re wondering, because I was, too…

Jeff Mikus: “The water is heated. Our pools are heated between 82 and 86 degrees.”

Happy Holidays, indeed.

Jeff Mikus: “We’ve got a lot of space and amenities for everyone to just kick back, celebrate togetherness with family. We welcome everyone.”

Admission to Tidal Cove starts at $55. Children 3 and under are free.

FOR MORE INFO:

Tidal Cove Miami

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

19999 West Country Club Drive

Aventura, FL 33180

786-279-6152

www.tidalcovemiami.com

