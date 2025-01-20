We all remember Michael Jackson’s ‘Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin. Now, rapper Cam’ron is back on the Miami scene and taking cues from the king of pop with his latest single because what goes around, comes around.

Cam’ron hit the rap scene in the early 90’s, and has dropped some hits since then.

And now he wants to be “starting something’ in the 305. It’s also the name of his new rap song.

Cam’ron, Magic City Feel: “Being that I got the crib out here and everything. I’ve known you guys for years, and I got the relationships. It didn’t make sense to do it anywhere else. But this song says Miami.”

Now if the beat sounds familiar, it’s because the inspiration comes from the King of Pop.

The idea of taking Michael Jackson’s ‘Wanna Be Startin Somethin’ came from hip-hop artist Banga, who had already sampled the song.

Cam’ron: “To tell you the truth, it was his song. People were sending it to me on Instagram, like, Cam, ‘do this song’. So I reached out to him on Instagram. He’s a fan; I told him I like what he did. I’m a fan of his, and that’s what it’s about.”

Working with the right people, like Deco former employee, Antwan Smith, always gets it done.

Cam’ron: “I want the casino vibe for this song. The reason I work with him is because when it’s time to get something done, he knows who to call. I wouldn’t know who to call at the Hard Rock. I only know how to get a room boo. I’m only here. I wouldn’t know how to get this [expletive] in front of the Hard Rock.

Cam’s also been busy rolling out fresh episodes for his hit sports show on YouTube, ‘It is what it is’.

Cam’ron: “The reason why I like what we’re doing is because we have nobody to answer to. We don’t have any voices. We don’t have anybody telling us, like, ‘You can’t say that’ and ‘You shouldn’t do that,’ and it was a genuine idea.”

The future looks busy for Killa’ Cam.

Cam’ron: “I got this show, of course; it is what it is. Talk with Flea. I just got it launching, and that’s just about old stories of people writing and asking me questions. Stat baby, I moderate on the show and trying to shoot Killa Season 2 soon.”

