Move over, Havana! Because Camila Cabello has Miami on her mind and in her heart, too! She’s dishing with DECO about her new album., which was inspired by her hometown.

Camila Cabello: “We tan because what’s the difference? We fly too close to the sun anyway. The sun is our only constant lover. The way he kisses our skin and our hair. No wonder we feel so pretty.”

Camila Cabello is ready for a new chapter.

Camila Cabello (singing): “I love it, I love it, I love it, I love it. I love it, I love it, I love it. “

And at this point in her career…

Camila Cabello (singing): “I think he knows when I play with him like that, when I say it to him like that, have my way with him like that, I think he knows.”

She knows what she likes.

Camila Cabello (singing): “She likes to drive with the windows down, so she can hear what the city is saying at night. She likes its broken English, it’s all-over-the-place music tastes.”

That’s why her new album, C-X-O-X-O…

Camila Cabello (singing): “When all is said and done though, you hear her screaming ‘305 till I die.'”

…is inspired by the city that raised her.

Camila Cabello: “Miami baddie energy.”

That’s what the singer told “Sirius XM’s Mack & Jen.

Camila Cabello: “Because you know, this album is very like inspired by Miami.

Mack: “Okay. I didn’t know that.”

Camila Cabello: “Girl, this album literally is so like visually inspired by Miami. There is a full song up there that has Dade County in the title.”

Mack: “Oh, let’s go.”

Jennifer Morejon: “305.”

Camila also revealed…

Camila Cabello (singing): “I go soprano, baby, go down low. And when he leads, I gotta follow.”

She wasn’t afraid to get real personal.

Camila Cabello: “I always talk about relationships and things that have happened to me. I think you’re gonna expect really a lot of, like, I think just like things that you haven’t heard from me before, a lot of like, ‘Oh, what is that?’ moments. Sonically, lyrically.”

Camila Cabello (singing): “He’s wrapped around my pinky finger, watchin’ the way I move.”

